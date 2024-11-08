5 signs that prove you are CHHUPA RUSTOM like R Madhavan’s Farhan Qureshi from 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots remains unmatchable. Here we enlisted some of the qualities of the coolest and chilled out guy of the trio, R Madhavan’s Farhan Qureshi. Find out if you can relate.

5 signs you are R Madhavan's Farhan Qureshi from 3 Idiots

1. You have strict parents

How can we forget R Madhavan’s Farhan Qureshi as a nervous boy telling, "abba nahin manenge (my dad won’t allow) when it came to pursue his own passion?" There must be so many people out there who’ve used this helpless excuse to willingly or unwillingly dodge plans with their friends.

2. You’re afraid to follow your dreams

Farhan Qureshi from 3 Idiots had no fuss and air around him. Unlike his friend, Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi), he would usually enjoy his life to the fullest with Aamir Khan’s Rancho. The only time he lacked confidence was when he wanted to follow his passion for photography. Sadly, he opted for engineering just to fulfill his parents’ desire.

3. You’re chhuppa rustam of your gang

Though Farhan doesn’t come across as mischievous, it was his little actions that later made us realize the ‘chhupa rustam’ boy he truly was. From kidnapping a bride for his friend, changing Chatur’s speech to crash a wedding with his friends in full swag; Farhan cleverly would have fun in everything.

4. You can take a bullet for your friend

Rajkumar Hirani showed us the most beautiful portrayal of friendship in 3 Idiots. The trio remained pillars of strength for each other throughout. In the introduction scene itself, we’re introduced to a panicked gentleman who ensures an emergency plane landing, only to realize that it was to meet their long-lost friend, Rancho. That was too big of a deal. Wasn’t it?

5. You find happiness in small things

In the world where we end up getting swayed away by the comparisons, Farhan knew what he needed from his life. As he gathers courage to confront his father to get the permission to follow photography as his career, he clearly admitted being happy about earning relatively less.

"Kya hoga agar main photographer ban gaya to kam paise kamaunga na, ghar chhota hoga, gaadi chhoti hogi par abba main khush rahunga. I will be really happy," Guts enough?

Which of these qualities can you relate to?

