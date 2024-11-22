5 signs that prove you have got a ‘bhagwan ki di hui’ personality like Nana Patekar’s Uday Shetty from Welcome co-starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Welcome is regarded as one of the finest comedies in Bollywood. The memorable dialogues and unique characters truly won over the audience. Among them, Nana Patekar’s Uday Shetty stands out as a fan favorite. See if you can connect with his personality traits that are listing below.

1. You have control over your emotions

Nana Patekar’s Uday Shetty was portrayed as a dreaded gangster in Welcome. However, he was the most amusing gangster we’ve ever seen. Unlike most of the antagonists, he wouldn’t get angry easily and rather had control over his emotions. How can we forget the iconic like "Control Uday, control" that's famous to this day and a popular meme.



2. You don’t give up on the people you love

Is it really love if it doesn’t lead you into tricky situations? If you’re the type of person who goes the extra mile for your loved ones, only to find yourself in a bind because of their mistakes, thinking, “Arey kya karu mai iska? maar bhi nahi sakta, pyaar jo karta hai mujhse,” you might have more in common with Uday than you realize.

In fact, he also ends up getting manipulated by the fake love of Mallika Sherawat. A doting brother remains concerned about finding a good guy for his sister, Sanjana (Katrina Kaif).

3. You like to be modest and humble

Uday Shetty might have had his flaws, but he was quite modest and humble. He was wealthy, influential, and powerful, yet he remained down-to-earth. Remember when he goes to meet Rajeev’s (Akshay Kumar) family he quite humbly acknowledges, “Bhagwan ka dia sab kuch hai…daulat hai…shohrat hai, izzat hai”

4. You’re patient and avoid negativity

Do you possess the same level of patience that Uday Shetty had? It was remarkable how, when Rajeev cautioned him about the challenges of acting, he was prepared to endure it all with a simple, "Seh lenge thoda."

5. You’re a firm believer in Karma and avoid negativity

Remember when Sanjana’s engagement keeps facing setbacks, Uday Bhai gets emotional and admits, “Insaan ko apne bure karmon ki saza issi janam me bhugatni padti hai.'' So, do you also believe in Karma? Well, he was a chilled-out guy who believed in letting go of negativity (Remember his popular meme).

Which of these qualities can you relate to?

