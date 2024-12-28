5 signs that prove you’re a GOLD ‘yaar’ like Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan’s iconic role as Sonu in the rom-com Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stands out as one of his best performances. The film wasn’t just another love story but showcased the true bond of friendship and what pure bromance looks like. Here are some of the qualities that Aaryan’s character possessed—find out if you can relate to them:

5 signs that prove you're Kartik Aaryan's Sinu from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

1. You’re an overprotective friend

Topping the list has to be the quality that defined the plot of the film. Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu was an extremely overprotective friend to his Titu, played by Sunny Singh. Being a childhood friend, Sonu shared a strong emotional bond with Titu and remained possessive about him. He kept a close eye on his romantic relationships and ensured that his friend didn’t get played.

2. You’ve got sarcastic humor

Sonu’s sarcastic humor was enough to express his deepest feelings. "Maine kaha tha na, tu pagal hai" is one of his iconic dialogues, showcasing his reaction to Titu’s foolish ideas. From his iconic eye-roll to his raised eyebrow, Sonu also used his sarcastic humor as a defense mechanism to hide his own emotions and to protect Titu from harm.

3. You’re a loyal friend one can ever ask for

Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu displayed unwavering loyalty towards his friend. He strongly confronted Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Sweety, knowing she was trying to manipulate Titu’s innocence. He went to great lengths to shield his friend and stood by him through every foolish or impulsive decision. No matter what, Sonu was always there for Titu, through thick and thin.

4. You’re emotionally expressive

Sonu knew how to express himself emotionally. His frustration and outbursts when Titu ignored his advice or got into trouble were both intense and relatable. He was also Titu’s biggest cheerleader when he achieved something. Remember his iconic dialogue when he bluntly asks Titu to choose between him and Sweety: “Main tujhe utne hi gehre khadde mein koodne de sakta hoon jitni mere paas rassi ho.”

His emotional breakdown, fearing that he would lose Titu to Sweety, showcased his deep-seated fear and vulnerability.

5. You’ve got a comic side too

From Sonu's over-the-top entrances, complete with dramatic music and flair, to his overreactions in various situations, his sarcastic rants were witty and entertaining. His physical antics, like silly dances or exaggerated reactions, were some of the moments that gave us a glimpse of his humorous side.

Which of these qualities can you relate to?

