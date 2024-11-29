5 signs that prove you’re as charmingly cute as Anushka Sharma’s Sejal from Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal enjoys a dedicated fan base. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the 2017-released film introduced us to another iconic character in Anushka’s Sejal. With her fair share of emotional and comedic moments, this role continues to live in our hearts. Find out if you can relate to her!

Signs you're Anushka Sharma's Sejal from Jab Harry Met Sejal

1. You’re careless and always lose things

The storyline of Jab Harry Met Sejal begins with a careless girl, Sejal (Anushka Sharma), who loses her engagement ring. In the pursuit of finding it with her tour guide, Harry (Shah Rukh Khan), she ends up embroiling herself in problems too. What follows is a topsy-turvy yet romantic journey.

2. Your accent makes you stand out from the rest

Even before Anushka Sharma’s Sejal introduced herself, it was easy to tell she belonged to Gujarat, thanks to her quintessential accent. For her, it wasn’t ‘Harry’ but ‘Hery’! Not to generalize, but does your accent also reflect the essence of your hometown?

3. You have verbal diarrhea and always win arguments

How can we forget Sejal’s iconic dialogue from the film: "Haan toh tumko yeh problem hai na, mujhe toh nahin hai. Tum cheap ho, gande aadmi ho. Main toh nahin hoon na gandi aurat… I am toh neat and clean." This perfectly captures how extroverted she was and her knack for winning arguments and convincing people.

4. You come from a sheltered existence

There’s a difference between having a protected environment and a restricted one. Sejal came from the latter, and upon meeting Harry, she truly wanted to experience life to its fullest. Initially, due to her confidence issues, she even believed that it was okay for goons to kidnap her or take advantage of her.

This insecurity stems from her desire to feel worthy of someone’s attention. She even says, “Unko toh at least ‘waisi’ lagungi naa main.”

5. You are a fun-loving person at heart

While we see many shades of Sejal, there is no denying that she was a fun-loving person. Despite being caught in a mess, she always found a way to enjoy herself. Perhaps this zest for life came from the overly protected environment she grew up in.

Which of these qualities can you relate to?

