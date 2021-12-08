5 Special Times Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif featured on each other's social media handles

The year 2021 might not have started on a good note for many, but it is ending on an exciting note for all the Bollywood buffs. One of the biggest weddings of B-Town is about to take place and in fact, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. We are sure that all of you must already be updated with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. From the grand Sangeet ceremony that took place last night in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Mehendi functions that will be happening tonight to the big fat Indian wedding that will take place tomorrow, December 9, it is every fan's dream to see them getting hitched. We have come across 5 times when these two had a special post on their social media for each other.

Vicky’s congratulatory post for Katrina on her beauty brand launch

Vicky Kaushal had taken to his Instagram handle at the time when Katrina Kaif had launched her beauty brand Kay By Katrina, to wish her all the best for stepping in this new venture. Sharing the promotional video, Vicky wrote, “Congratulations @katrinakaif and all the very best for @kaybykatrina... Shine On! #ItsKayToBeYou.”

Katrina wishing Vicky on his birthday with a cute picture

Katrina Kaif this year took to her Instagram stories to wish Vicky Kaushal on his birthday. The actress chose a throwback photo of Vicky from his time with the Indian Army at the border. In the picture, Vicky can be seen gleefully smiling as he spends time with the jawans. Sharing the picture, Katrina used a Happy Birthday GIF and wrote, "Happiest birthday @vickykaushal09 May u always be smiling (sic)."

Vicky’s adorable birthday wish for Katrina

Vicky Kaushal too had taken to his Instagram handle this year to wish Katrina with an adorable picture of the actress. The actor posted a picture of Kat and wrote: "Happy birthday, @Katrinakaif," adding a couple of emojis. The Bharat actress was quick to acknowledge Vicky's wish and she replied "Thank you" on her Instagram story.

Katrina reviewing Vicky’s Sardar Udham

This year Vicky shined with his amazing performance in Sardar Udham. Along with the fans, even Katrina was all praises for the actor’s performance. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shared the poster of Sardar Udham and hailed Shoojit Sircar’s directorial skills. She wrote, “@shoojitsircar – what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure, unadalerated story telling”. Talking about Vicky’s performance as Sardar Udham, she said that it was raw and honest. She wrote, “@vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking” along with broken heart and star emoticons.

Vicky praising Katrina and the entire Sooryavanshi team

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a clip of Katrina starrer Sooryavanshi on his Instagram stories and wrote, “aa gayi hai police!!! Thank you!!! itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar @katrinakaif @ranveersingh @ajaydevgn for bringing people back to the theatres! Wishing the absolute best to the entire team!”

