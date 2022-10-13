5 things Deepika Padukone revealed about marriage with Ranveer Singh to depression on Meghan Markle’s podcast

Deepika Padukone, one of the biggest female superstars of Indian cinema, is currently on a high in both her personal and professional life. The talented actress has a very exciting line-up of highly promising projects, in both Bollywood and South. Deepika Padukone, who is unarguably on the top of her game, is now also the brand ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. She had walked on the ramp for the brand at the Paris Fashion Week, which was held recently. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also appeared in the latest episode of Duchess Of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s podcast. Here are the five things revealed by Deepika Padukone in Meghan Markle’s podcast…

Deepika Padukone assures all is well between her and Ranveer Singh In Meghan Markle’s podcast, Deepika Padukone indirectly confirmed that all is well in her marriage with popular actor Ranveer Singh. The Gehraiyaan actress revealed that her husband has been away for a week due to his work commitments, and expressed her happiness about reuniting with him. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face,” said Deepika Padukone in her chat with Meghan Markle. The actress’s confirmation came out as a great relief for the ‘DeepVeer’ fans, who were distraught after the rumours regarding Ranveer and Deepika’s split started doing rounds on social media.

Deepika Padukone about her late-night conversations with hubby Ranveer Singh While speaking on Meghan Markle’s podcast, Deepika Padukone made some candid revelations regarding her relationship dynamics with her husband Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, the Pathaan actress revealed that she thoroughly enjoys her late-night conversations with her husband. When Meghan asked her “Do you remember like where you were when you said, Oh I feel better now, I want to do this?” Deepika revealed: “Today it’s all about the little things, just you know, hugging my sister or late-night conversations with my husband. Like those are the moments that really fill me up today.”

Deepika Padukone about fighting depression In Meghan Markle’s podcast, Deepika Padukone also spoke about her battle with depression, in detail. The Pathaan actress revealed that the symptoms of her depression came out of the blue, at a point when everything was going well both personally and professionally. She recalled waking up and falling ill, as her blood pressure dropped. According to Deepika, everything felt meaningless to her at that point, to the extent that she didn’t want to live anymore. “I struggled with this for many, many months. I would just break down at the drop of a hat,” revealed the actress. She also recalled how she was struggling to be present in the moment, as her mind was always somewhere else. Deepika Padukone about seeking professional help During her conversation with the Duchess of Sussex, Deepika Padukone also opened up about seeking professional help, while fighting depression. According to the Gehraiyaan actress, it was when she started feeling empty, hollow, and hopeless, she decided to seek the help of a counselor within her family and friend circle. Deepika’s counselor understood her issues immediately after their first phone call and assured her that she is coming to meet the actress right away. It was her counselor who advised Deepika Padukone to seek professional help and consult a psychiatrist immediately.

Deepika Padukone on how people misunderstood her for opening up about her mental illness Interestingly, Deepika Padukone also revealed how people misunderstood her for opening up about her mental illness, in Meghan Markle's podcast. According to the actress, many people thought that she opened up about her depression for the promotion of a film, or she is being paid by some pharmaceutical company. However, Deepika is happy that she could create a positive impact on a lot of people by opening up about her mental illness.