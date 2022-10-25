5 things Shah Rukh Khan said for Gauri as they celebrate 31 years of togetherness

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are one of the ideal couples in Bollywood. Their love story and marriage have been an inspiration for many. Well, today, the couple will be celebrating 31 years of togetherness and it is nothing less than any dream. They are parents to 3 children--Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan. We all know that King Khan was head over heels in love with his wife Gauri. Their love story began when they met at a party in 1984 when the star was 18 years old. They later began seeing each other and decided to get married on 25th October 1991. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary today, let us see 5 things that Shah Rukh Khan said about his wife Gauri.

In one of the seasons of Koffee with Karan, the Pathaan actor said that he never thought that Gauri would be a good mother. He was quoted saying, “I never thought Gauri would be a good mother. She doesn't come across as a children-friendly lady.” Hearing this his wife Gauri looked surprised, Shah Rukh continued, “I didn't think... She is not coochy-cooing, like girls do around kids. But I was pleasantly surprised that she is a wonderful mother. And she is the kind of mother that kids with my kind of father need to have.

‘Gauri is real and peaceful’

Long back during an interview on Simi Garewal’s chat show, Shah Rukh appeared with his wife Gauri and praised her. He said, “I am an actor because I don’t like being Shah Rukh, but she is Gauri because she likes being Gauri. She is usually calm, peaceful and very real.” He further added she hasn't changed at all. “I may have changed a little for better or worse but she's exactly the same for all these years: very middle class, very simple, very straightforward, very honest. And highly intelligent in her different sort of a way,” he was quoted saying.

‘Mujhe bhi apna bhai samjho’

A little-known fact is that Shah Rukh Khan had also tried to bro-zone Gauri. While speaking with actor Farhan Akhtar in a chat show, the actor revealed that he said to Gauri long ago, “Mujhe bhi apna bhai samjho."

Humare saath rahoge to yahi maze karoge

In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked Gauri to call up Shah Rukh Khan, which could earn her 6 points. King Khan picked up the call. Karan told him that he helped her to earn six points on the show, to which the star gave the sweetest reply and said, "See Gauri, humare saath rahogi toh yahi maze karogi.

"Gauri does not allow to disrupt the design of Mannat"

Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that in his house, most of the stuff that is bought is done by Gauri. “You are not allowed to disrupt the design in the house, because she is a wonderful designer herself. But one of the few things that I’m allowed to do because there is this understanding that maybe I know technology the best in the house,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

The actor is currently gearing up for his next release Pathaan. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen with him. The teaser has already been released. Apart from this, he also has Jawan and Dunki.