5 times Athiya Shetty rocked outfits from KL Rahul’s wardrobe and aced oversized dressing like a pro

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, and cricketer KL Rahul are among the most-loved celebrity couples. The two often post mushy, love-filled pictures together on Instagram that leave their fans swooning. In the last few months, reports and speculations about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding have taken social media by storm. While they have been in a relationship for quite some time, KL Rahul and Athiya made it Instagram official in November, 2021, on Athiya’s 29th birthday. KL Rahul shared a loved-up picture and wrote, “Happy birthday my (love emoji).” Since then, there has been no stopping them, and the lovebirds often share the most romantic posts for each other. While scrolling through their Instagram accounts, we couldn’t help but notice that KL Rahul and his ladylove Athiya Shetty have often been spotted wearing the exact same outfits. It is quite evident that they love to borrow clothes from each other’s wardrobes every now and then. Here’s looking at a few times Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were spotted wearing the same clothes. Athiya Shetty surely knows how to rock oversized outfits, and these pictures are proof! Without further ado, let’s take a look!

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty in beige sweatshirt

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were both seen wearing the same beige sweatshirt on different occasions. KL Rahul seems to have worn the hoodie for a photoshoot, and paired it with black pants. Meanwhile, Athiya rocked it as an oversized hoodie, and teamed it with a pair of causal blue jeans. We think Athiya slayed the oversized look, and she looked relaxed and comfy while enjoying a sunny day out. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul in an oversized tie and dye t-shirt

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were also spotted wearing the same oversized tie-and-dye t-shirt. The pastel peach, white and blue t-shirt looks uber-cool, and has a ripped hem. Athiya styled it as an oversized dress, letting the sleeve fall on one side, and we are loving the off-shoulder look! She can be seen sipping on coconut water in the pictures. Meanwhile, KL Rahul wore the same t-shirt, as he was spotted in a café. Athiya can make even the most basic outfit look chic! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul in classic white tee

You just can’t go wrong with a classic white t-shirt! KL Rahul shared a picture of himself wearing a white Balenciaga t-shirt. A few days later, Athiya was also seen wearing the same tee in one of the pictures that she shared on her Instagram account. She tucked her t-shirt into her denim shorts, and we’re loving her cool, casual look. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty in black printed t-shirt

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty both sported the same black t-shirt with a tiger printed on it. While it was an oversized look on Athiya, she looked chic in an effortless, minimal way. She shared her lazy day look with fans, and posted a mirror selfie that shows her in the black tee, and her hair tied back in a messy bun. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul in a funky printed t-shirt

Athiya looked too cool for school in her boyfriend’s quirky t-shirt. The white tee had bright orange and yellow flame-like print over it. KL Rahul styled the t-shirt with olive cargo pants, and a yellow cap. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty further elevated her chic look by accessorizing with golden hoop earrings, stack of gold chains, and sunglasses. Which of these looks is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

