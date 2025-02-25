5 times Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja spoke about their relationship; Actor’s late night habit to her solo birthday celebrations

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known for her candid and humorous comments about her marriage and family life. Recently, she opened up about her relationship with the Bollywood star in multiple interviews. Here are five notable things Sunita has said about her relationship with Govinda.

1. Different personalities

Govinda and his wife have completely different personalities. While Sunita Ahuja likes her own space and meditations and prayers on the other hand Govinda likes spending time with people she referred to as stupid.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Kamiya Jani told how Govinda is often surrounded by people who talk nonsense which is found very irritating. Despite the different personalities they both share a very strong bond that lasted for many years

2. Govinda’s late-night habit

In the same interview Sunita also talked about Govinda’s odd sleep cycle. She revealed that due to his busy work schedule, he stays up until 2:30 am. She has stopped complaining about it as she has accepted this as his lifestyle. She jokingly said this late-night habit has been his habit for so many years now

3. Changing feelings after Govinda turns 60

Speaking to Hindi Rush. Sunita admitted that she used to feel very secure in her marriage. However, as Govinda turned 60, she shared that her feelings have changed. She joked that after 60, people may start acting differently, and now she feels less sure about certain things. Despite this, she still playfully teases him about his age.

4. Solo Birthday celebration

For the past 12 years, Sunita has spent her birthday alone. Speaking with Kamiya Jani She explained that she dedicated those years to raising their children and now wants to focus on herself.

She shared that, on her birthday, she starts with prayers at a temple and, at 8 PM, she opens a bottle of alcohol, cuts a cake, and enjoys her evening by herself.

5. From foes to lovers

Sunita also talked about her journey with Govinda, revealing that they initially didn’t get along. She met him when she was in the 9th grade, and they used to fight a lot.

Over time, however, their bond grew, and they eventually fell in love. Sunita humorously recalled how Govinda once told her that she looked like a tomboy with her bob cut, which prompted her to grow her hair long.