5 times Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s amicable bond post-divorce won people’s hearts

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways as husband and wife in 2014. It has been eight long years since then, but what has remained constant and consistent in all this time is their unshakeable friendship, admiration, and respect for each other. From childhood sweethearts and spouses to now ex-partners and good friends, Hrithik and Sussanne also continue to be co-parents to their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. It is no news that divorce is still considered taboo in our society. More often than not, it is frowned upon, discussed with mostly negative connotations, or simply brushed under the carpet. The possibility that stepping away from a relationship that does not bring out the best in both parties involved might actually open doors to healthier avenues still seems improbable or alien to many people.

And when one is a celebrity, living life under the microscopic scrutiny of hundreds of thousands of fans, one is also vulnerable to some form of critique and trolling. Despite this, Hrithik and Sussanne Khan have not let these factors stain their relationship, and have continued to be awesome examples of how things need not be always black and white, and that the end of a relationship does not necessarily translate to bad and ugly. All of this said, let us look at all the times the former couple showcased a glimpse of their amicable bond even after divorce. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s bond after divorce 1. When Hrithik called Sussanne strong Both Sussanne and Hrithik are quite active on social media and keep on interacting with each other. For instance, in October, the former shared a video on her Instagram space, in which she could be seen working out with full zeal. Sharing the video, she wrote, “And finally I box jump again after 3 months of no practice..the little brain in my legs are upset w me for the long haul!! #Nomoreexcuses #boxjumpsaremyfavorite (smiley emoji) (high-five emoji) #Octobertrainlikeabeast”. Along with her followers, Hrithik also reacted to her post as he complimented Sussanne and wrote, “Strong (bicep emoji)”.

2. When Hrithik turned cheerleader for Sussanne Here’s another instance of Hrithik turning cheerleader for Sussanne. A few months back, Sussanne shared a glimpse of one of her projects. Taking to the comments section of the video, Hrithik commented, “Huge congratulations Sussanne (high-five emoji) this was amazing !!: To this, she replied, “@hrithikroshan Thankk uuu Rye (slew of emojis)”. Not only this, Hrithik also shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar."

3. When Hrithik and Sussanne spend time together with their boys Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. Moreover, once in a while, they are also seen spending time together as a parental unit for the boys. From movie outings to lunches, they do it all.

4. When Sussanne called Hrithik ‘simply the best dad ever’ This Father’s Day, Sussanne took to her social media space and shared an appreciation note for Hrithik, as he called him the ‘best dad ever’. She also shared a video with a few pictures of Hrithik with their children. Sussanne wrote, “When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’ Happy daddy’s day Rye... u are simply the best dad ever. #rayridzrye." In another video, she called Hrithik an 'amazing' dad, as he wished him on his birthday.

5. When Hrithik called Sussanne his ‘closest’ friend Back in 2018, Hrithik wrote a heartfelt post where he expressed that despite their separation, he and Sussanne continue to be united as co-parents. Sharing a few pictures featuring Sussanne and himself with their sons, the Vikram Vedha actor wrote, “Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself. It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home. #beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance #loveisgreaterthanfear #explorersforever #childrenarethefuture #harmony".

It is a thing worth marveling at that Hrithik and Sussanne are not only cordial to each other but have pleasant ties with each other’s current partners Saba Azad and Arslan Goni respectively. So, it would be only fair to say that true to Hrithik’s words, they are on their path to building “a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world.” Don’t you think?

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan channels his inner rockstar in UNSEEN PICS shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on his birthday