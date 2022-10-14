5 Times Janhvi Kapoor spoke about mom Sridevi and made fans miss her a little more

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the current generation. Be it her looks, her fashion game, or her spectacular acting skills, everything is loved by the fans. In fact, she has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and has time and again proved her versatility with the kind of roles she chooses to portray on the silver screen. Well, she has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty and we bet fans are really looking forward to all of them. It is not hidden from anyone that Janhvi is the daughter of the late superstar Sridevi . The star kid made her debut right after the demise of the Mr. India actress. Janhvi in most of her interviews has always opened up about the bond she shared with her mother. Today we bring to you 5 instances where the Roohi actress spoke about mom Sridevi.

In an interview, Janhvi shared how her mom's stardom is a 'once in a lifetime' thing. She said that she could 'sense' Sridevi's stardom even though her mom was not actively working in films after her birth. The star kid told Good Times, "I don’t think anyone will come close to my mother’s stardom. I wasn’t there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from movies. But, of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution… I think it’s rare and doesn’t happen twice. It’s just once-in-a-lifetime."

Janhvi Kapoor opened up on how she changed after Sridevi’s demise

Janhvi Kapoor in an interview spoke about the person that she was when her mother was around and shared that remembering that life now feels like a “fantasy”. “It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream.”

Janhvi Kapoor on how Sridevi was obsessed with her name

In an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she was named after Urmila Matondkar’s character in the film Judaai. “No, I was not named after Urmila’s character in Judaai. I think dad just really liked the name from before the film and mom did too,” she said, adding, “I think mom was really obsessed with the idea that the meaning of it was purity and she would keep looking at me and keep telling me that I look pure and pure soul and things like that. So I feel it really resonated with her in that sense.”

Janhvi Kapoor revealed Sridevi did not trust her judgment in guys

In a 2019 interview with Brides Today, when Janhvi was asked if she discussed her wedding plans with Sridevi, she replied, "Yes, and she would say that she doesn’t trust my judgment in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily."

When Janhvi Kapoor revealed Sridevi was against her joining Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor had always dreamt of joining Bollywood and the stunning celeb kid made her debut in 2018 with the film, Dhadak, under Dharma Productions. In an interview with ETimes, Janhvi talked about her mother, Sridevi’s first reaction when she had shown a keen interest in joining Bollywood and told her about her acting dreams. Sridevi’s instant response to the same was “don’t get into it”. According to Sridevi, she had worked hard all the years to give a comfortable life to her daughters, which the industry can never provide as Janhvi would have to face a lot of challenges and could also get hurt.

ALSO READ: What kept Janhvi Kapoor going after losing her mom Sridevi? Good Luck Jerry actress reveals