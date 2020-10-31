5 Times Suhana Khan’s social media posts proved she’s made of ‘sugar, spice and everything nice’

Suhana Khan, who enjoys a large fan following on social media, never fails to take make heads turn with her stunning posts on Instagram.

Among all the popular celebrity kids in Bollywood, and ’s darling daughter has seen one of the most talked about star kid in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. In fact, the young starlet has been a true blue social media queen and ever since she has made her Instagram page public, her posts and clicks never fail to grab the attention. Interestingly, Suhana is known for taking the social media by a storm with her Instagram posts which include pics with her younger brother AbRam, giving glimpse of her girlie fun with her BFFs and ever sharing pics during the COVID 19 lockdown.

Needless to say, Suhana has every element of being a Bollywood star and her panache speaks volumes about how she can make the A-lister actresse have a run for their money. From being a fashion icon to winning hearts with her stunning look, Suhana has proved it time and again that she Bollywood ready. And while she continues to win hearts with stunning posts, here are five times when she proved she’s made of ‘sugar, spice and everything nice’:

Suhana Khan’s powerful post about ending colourism

Suhana took the social media with a storm when she shared screenshots of hate comments she had been receiving for her skin tone by other social media users. The young starlet shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, “There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.” She further urged to end colourism and wrote, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure.”

Suhana looks stunning in printed midi dress and we can’t take eyes off her

Miss Khan’s Instagram has been LIT in every sense and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress had treated her fans with a beautiful pic wherein she was seen sitting gracefully and posing in a printed midi dress. While sharing the picture, Suhana has also added a caption that reads, “Gonna post this before I stare at it long enough to start hating it.”

Suhana Khan is prepared to make her Bollywood debut and here’s a proof

While lockdown got us cooped in our respective houses, Suhana made sure to utilize this time to brush up acting skills. In fact, she shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself as she filmed amid the self quarantine at home. In the pics, the young diva was seen showing her various expression as she shot for a project. Her expressions did leave everyone amazed. Suhana had captioned the post as “Congrats if u haven't seen me crying~ quarantine filming.”

Suhana Khan stuns in a black dress and her panache will make you go weak on knees

Suhana channelled her inner diva as she shared stunning pics of herself posing in a stylish black dress. She was undoubtedly looking every inch of beautiful. While the pic was clicked in a room full of books, Suhana was seen flaunting her love for books as she posted with a book titled James Dean. Suhana captioned the post as “walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean.”

Suhana turns muse for mommy Gauri Khan and strikes an effortless pose

Suhana had shared stunning pics of herself as her mommy Gauri Khan turned photographer for her and the young lady was looking mesmerizing. She was seen wearing a printed white tube knot-front top and blue jeans as seen in the picture and had opted for a minimal make up. Her effortless poses where just unmissable and she did prove that she had all the potential to set the silver screen on fire post her debut.

