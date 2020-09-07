5 Times Sunny Leone set social media on fire with her reel videos of her quarantine moments

Sunny Leone, who has been an avid social media users, has won millions of hearts as she shared her quarantine moments in reel videos.

is one of the actresses in the industry who doesn't need any introduction. The actress has not just carved a niche for herself in the industry and but her social media activities have also been a rage among the fans. Sunny Leone has been an Instagram queen and she does stand true to her title in every sense. The Jism 2 actress doesn't leave a chance to treat her fans with beautiful pics on social media. Interestingly, being an avid social media user, Sunny is often seen trying her hands on different Instagram features.

So, when Instagram came with the new feature of reels, Sunny made sure to try her hand on the same and treat her fans with adorable videos. Her videos were certainly a treat for the fans and the actress was seen making the most of it during the COVID 19 lockdown. So here we bring you 5 reels shared by Sunny Leone giving us a glimpse of her happiness filled quarantine moments.

Sunny Leone turned head massager for husband Daniel Webber during the lockdown

Sunny shared a beautiful reel of herself wherein she was seen enjoying her time with her husband Daniel Webber. In the video, Sunny was dressed in a white tank top and shorts and she was seen giving Daniel a perfect head massage with the help of a massager and handsome hunk was definitely enjoying it.

Sunny enjoys her moments with forever muse Daniel

Sunny Leone certainly knows the art of enjoying every moment especially when she is with Daniel. In one of the reels, she was seen grooving to the song What A Man while her forever muse Daniel was working on a laptop. The lady looked stunning in her black attire. Don't you agree?

Sunny's new manta is – When bored, make a reel

There have been days when Sunny had her moments of boredom. However, she made sure to make a reel at that time and the lady was looking gorgeous in the reel. She captioned the image reel as, "Yes I'm bored! Along and doing a whole lot of nothing."

Sunny Leone keeps the kid in her alive

Lockdown was not just about sober moments but also about a lot of masti for Sunny. The actress has been keeping the child in her alive and this video was a proof wherein she was seen enjoying jumping apparently on a trampoline, Sunny captioned the reel as, "Sometimes it's good to be a kid!"

Sunny's fun times during quarantine will make you want for more

Sunny Leone has been having some amazing moments during the lockdown which also include enjoying some water rides. The actress shared a reel of a water slide which was apparently placed in her lawn and the actress was certainly having a lot of fun with it.

