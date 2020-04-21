5 Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur broke the internet with his ‘quarantim’ moments during lockdown

Taimur Ali Khan, who has been the apple of everyone’s eyes, has been ruling the social media during lockdown courtesy mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The showbiz industry is a world where star kids tend to get a lot of attention from the paparazzi. These star kids tend to make the headlines irrespective of their plans to venture in Bollywood courtesy the massive fan following of their parents. Interestingly, amid all the star kids, there is one young sensation who has been giving several A-listers a run for their money. We are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The Pataudi prince has been the talk of the town since his birth and continues to be the most sought after star kid in the industry.

Interestingly, Taimur has a knack of making everyone’s day brighter be it with his waves, appearances with his family or even a casual interaction with the paparazzi. This little prince certainly sends the shutterbugs and the social media in a tizzy every time he steps out. Needless to say, every picture of Taimur is bound to break the internet. However, with the country going through an extended lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the fans have been missing Taimur’s cute pictures.

But looks like, Kareena has taken it as a moral responsibility to treat her fans with some of the amazing moments of her darling son during the quarantine break. Yes! The Jab We Met actress, who made her debut on Instagram, has been breaking the internet as she has been sharing some of the unmissable ‘QuaranTim’ moments lately. So, if you are missing Taimur Ali Khan’s candid shots, here is look at his quarantine diary:

Taimur is learning gardening skills from daddy Saif Ali Khan

Bebo shared a winsome picture of her boys Saif and Taimur who were seen doing their bit on Janta curfew day by making this world a better place for everyone. The Pataudi father-son duo, who were dressed in identical white kurta pyjama, was seen enjoying some gardening together. Looks like Saif wants to inculcate some good values in his son.

Taimur is Pataudi’s inhouse Picasso and we can’t deny it

Taimur may be just three years old but this little munchkin is super talented. Not just he makes our hearts beam with joy with his stunning looks and cute tactics, but now his talent is also making the heads turn. During the lockdown period, the Pataudi prince is seen turning into a painter and made a beautiful painting of a day at the beach. In the painting, 4 people were seen enjoying the sunbath at the beachside and seem to be having a gala time together. “Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries,” Bebo captioned the pic.

Taimur’s pasta necklace for mommy Kareena made us scream wow

After flaunting his artistic side, little Tim Tim also gave a glimpse of his creative side as he gave his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan a special handmade gift. Wondering what it is? Well, it was a pasta necklace. Yes! You read that right. Taimur made a beautiful jewellery piece from pasta and Kareena being a proud mom was seen flaunting it with proud as she wrote, “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries.”

Tim-Tim makes the cutest Easter bunny you have ever seen

Festival celebrations in this low key affair in this ongoing lockdown period. But little Taimur is certainly making the most of this quarantine break and is seen enjoying the moment with his parents Saif and Kareena. So, when it was Easter early this month, the Pataudi’s decided to celebrate it in the most adorable way as Tim Tim was seen dressed as an Easter bunny. In the picture shared by the Laal Singh Chaddha actress, Taimur was seen dressed in white kurta pyjama and had his face painted like an Easter bunny. The picture also featured Saif Ali Khan in the background who was couldn’t take his eyes off his son. "My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe," Kareena captioned the image.

Taimur follows daddy Saif Ali Khan’s footsteps as he paints the balcony walls

Continuing his artistic stint, Taimur once again held the brush and left mommy Kareena amazed. The little munchkin was seen following daddy Saif Ali Khan’s footsteps and spent the day painting the walls. Kareena who was in awe of the father and son’s talent. While Saif had painted yellow flowers, Taimur did a colourful art on the walls. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, “If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it.”

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×