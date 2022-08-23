5 times when Ranveer Singh proved his love for sports

Ranveer Singh is a bonafide star and there are no two ways about it. After spending more than a decade in the entertainment business, the actor has grown up to be one of the most promising talents in recent years. But apart from his acting chops and eccentric fashion choices, he is also a sports lover. Ranveer has always mentioned he loves to play football and basketball and was always interested in sports. No wonder in between the shots or before his shoot, if he gets time he surely indulges in games and his Instagram handle stands as proof of the same.

During the lockdown, Ranveer indulged in a question answer round with his fans when one of his fans asked him about his favourite games. To which, Ranveer said that Fifa has been his favourite game. He also revealed that he is a “big Fifa enthusiast” and he has been playing the game since 1996.

Another fan asked him about his favourite NBA legend. To which, he shared a picture of Lebron James and Michale Jordan and said that these two have been his favourite players form NBA. Ranveer was also asked about his favourite footballer. Ranveer Singh replied with a picture alongside his favourite player, Thierry Henry.

Ranveer has once revealed that he wanted to be a professional cricket player. Singh, however, could not succeed in the field. He revealed in an interview that he once got rejected by the 1983 World Cup Winning Cricketer Mohinder Amarnath. The actor also confessed that it was a good thing that the ex-cricketer rejected him or else he would not have been an actor today. But who would have guessed that his life would come in full circle where he would get to play the 1983 World Cup Winning Captain, Kapil Dev.

Formula 1 racing

Ranveer also made an appearance during one of the World Cup matches of India to cheer the team on. He also posted a series of pictures from the time he visited the Lord’s Cricket Ground.