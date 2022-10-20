5 TOP reasons to look forward to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan teaser

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is one of the highly-awaited films of 2023. The film's announcement took the internet by storm. The makers have been teasing fans with stunning character posters. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh's film after a very long time. Now ahead of SRK's birthday, it is being reported that the teaser will be out on his special day. Netizens have set the internet on fire as they have started a trend for the Pathaan teaser on Twitter. Before the teaser arrives, here are the TOP 5 reasons that make it a must-watch: King Khan was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero (2018) co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was highly hyped but it couldn't live up to everyone's expectations. It did miserably at the box office. After five long years, his die-hard fans will get to see him recreate the magic on the big screen with Pathaan. His much-awaited comeback is the top most reason that will compel you to watch the teaser. If it's coming out during Diwali or his birthday, only time will tell!

Stellar star cast Getting the star cast right is very important. In the past, we have seen big films flop at the box office due to this very reason. So getting an apt star cast is half the battle won. Pathaan features the top three leading actors - SRK, Deepika and John. What more one can ask for? The trio is known for their solid performances and it will be a triple bonanza for the audience. Going by the first looks, each of them will have something interesting to offer. We hope to see an intriguing glimpse of them!

Captain of the ship Another reason to be all excited about is director Siddharth Anand. He managed to break box office records with his last film, War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. He treated the audience with picturesque and breathtaking visuals. One can only imagine how extravagant Pathaan would be! SRK's dialogue from Om Shanti Om perfectly fits here - Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. Top-notch action Earlier, we saw SRK's action scenes from Dubai going viral on the internet. He was seen shooting for a fight scene atop his car. Reportedly, the makers have gone all out with the top-notch action sequences in the film. Four action directors were roped in to shoot high-octane stunts with SRK and John. The makers have opted for four different stunt directors which will add newness and fans will be treated with a variety of action styles in the film.

Blockbuster music Deepika and Shah Rukh shot a massive song in Spain earlier this year. Their hot pictures from the sets were leaked on social media. SRK was seen flaunting his six-pack abs and a long hair look. While Deepika showed off her perfectly toned body in a yellow bikini. The duo was shooting for the song by the pool. The leaked pictures definitely raised excitement among the fans. Moreover, music composer Sheykhar Ravjiani recently teased fans as he shared an update on Pathaan's music. He tweeted, "Back to the musicverse of #pathaan and the electrifying power of @iamsrk. It’s definitely gonna blow up! It’s positively going to get you off the floor! Need I say more?" To this, Vishal Dadlani replied, "Todu gaane hai, jisne bhi sune hain sab aisa hi kehte hain. Baaki, aap tak pahunche tab aap mujhe zaroor bataaiyyega." All in all, Pathaan has blockbuster written over it!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: No party at SRK, Bachchans; Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Salman to grace Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash