5 Ways for girls to create a lasting impression wherever you go

Making a power-packed statement with your style and carving your picture in the mind of others in such a way that they’ll always remember you for the positive aura that you carry, is not all that easy. Confidence, determination and a smile that can instantly make people want to connect with you is the key to success. Talking about creating a long-lasting impression, one name that pops in our mind is the stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh whose charismatic nature and humble yet strong personality has made her one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. We are sure you just can’t forget her face and the energy she carries and here are the tricks to own that style.

Time is money, value it!

The smartest in the room is always a person who knows to plan out her work and work out her plan. And the main ingredient for it is time management. Showing up on time, doing your work on time, scheduling and prioritising your tasks make people look up to you with respect. Rakul calls herself a walking timetable. The actress is very organised and level headed, who is very punctual and wants things to be done right. No wonder she is able to take multiple projects with such ease and slay it all effortlessly.

Make your presence felt

Making your presence felt depends totally on how you carry yourself. Take cues from the gorgeous fashion diva Rakul who makes a statement with her strong style game every time. Dressing your best for the occasion is not just about the clothes but also about the fragrance you carry. Your appearance and aura do make an impact even before you speak. Rakul trusts her Eva deodorants to create an enchanting and long-lasting impression wherever she goes. While it takes only 38 seconds to judge a person, studies state that how you smell is of prime significance in creating a better image. Maybe we should all become an Eva girl to carry the garden of positivity with us always.

Stay real and ravishing

Being real is the most attractive thing one can pull off. It gives a vibe that you can be trusted and is also easy to relate with. Rakul’s interviews or a scroll through her Instagram account will prove to you how she is unafraid to show the world who she is and is ready to use her voice to make her thoughts heard and presence felt. Isn’t being real ravishing in itself? Cause most people need to find the courage to unravel their true selves to the world.

Embrace your uniqueness

We all are different, yet most times humans tend to fit into a box with written down rules. To create an impression, you have to break free from the things that are tying you down. Be different, be unapologetically you by embracing your flaws and acknowledge them. Your personality is your strength, don’t let anyone say otherwise.

Wear your confidence with the widest smile

A face of hope, a face of similarity, a face of optimism is what everyone is looking for. Be that face and it is the easiest way to connect with more people and also to leave a pleasant memory of you in them. Smile genuinely like Rakul’s innocent and cute smile that instantly puts a smile on your face. People tend to be reflective in nature, so be the first to smile and introduce yourself and don’t shy away from talking eye to eye with pure confidence in your heart.

Keep the 5 points in mind and watch the change for yourself!