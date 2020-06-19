5 years of ABCD 2: 5 reasons why Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s film is the perfect ode to dance and life

As ABCD 2 starring Prabhudheva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor clocks 5 years today, here are 5 reasons why this dance drama is a must-watch for everyone who loves dancing.

In the year 2015 on 19 June, director Remo D'Souza entertained the audience with an amazing dance drama film ABCD 2. The movie starred Prabhudheva, , , Sushant Pujari, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Lauren Gottlieb. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Walt Disney Pictures, ABCD 2 is the sequel to the 2013 film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. The movie revolves around Suresh and Vinnie, who are childhood friends and are passionate about dancing. They form a dance group but face many hurdles to participate in the Las Vegas dancing competition.



From dance to friendship to romance, ABCD 2 had all the emotions. If you love dancing, then ABCD 2 is the perfect movie for you to watch. ABCD 2 was shot in Mumbai, Bangalore and Las Vegas. The soundtrack of the film is composed entirely by Jigar Saraiya and Sachin Sanghvi, while the lyrics were written by Mayur Puri, Badshah, Rimi Nique, D. Soldierz and Priya Saraiya. From the cast to the choreography, the movie has everything to keep you entertained. The movie was a roller coaster ride of emotions and it made us cry, laugh, love and even have the goosebumps as Suri’s team made the country proud.



As ABCD 2 clocks 5 years today, here are five reasons why this dance drama is a must-watch for everyone who loves dancing: (Heading 2)



1. Varun Dhawan:





Varun Dhawan as Suresh "Suru" Mukund stole our hearts with his charm and impeccable dancing skills in the movie. The actor's hardwork was clearly visible and was appreciated for his role by the audiences and critics alike. His character dreams to be a big dancer to fulfill his mother's wish and surprised us with his skills and proved that he is a powerhouse of talent. From his looks to his acting, the Student Of The Year actor is more than enough for you to watch this dance drama film

2. Shraddha Kapoor:





Shraddha Kapoor as Vinita "Vinnie" Sharma stunned us all with her impressive dancing ability in the movie. She appeared in a never seen before character and we loved her for it. Her on-screen chemistry with Varun was also well appreciated and did not seem as they were appearing as a couple for the first time. She had undergone dance training and a fitness regimen for the movie which paid off well as she pulled off the role of a dancer with swag. From her dancing skills to her performance, this Aashiqui 2 actress proved that she is ready to go the extra mile for a role.



3. Prabhudheva:





ABCD 2 should be solely watched for this National Award-winning choreographer. Prabhudheva is known as India’s God of dancing. He has been stealing people’s hearts through his dance moves and acting skills. This amazing dancer has also donned the role of a director for blockbuster movies such as Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, R… Rajkumar and Singh is Bling. His dance moves and charisma in this dance musical movie takes it to the next level altogether.



4. Remo D’Souza:





After directing ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Remo D’Souza dons the director’s cap again for its sequel after 2 years and he doubled up everything in the movie. As a choreographer turned director, he has made a brilliant dance movie with everything a musical drama needs and much more. His moves and making style makes the movie entertaining and fun with lots and lots of grooves. Remo has also made sure to pass on a perfect message that one should never give up and strive to give their best shot.



5. Dance and Music:





ABCD 2 is nothing without its music and dance. The musical dance drama struck a chord with the audience with its amazing songs and cool moves. From hip hop to contemporary, ABCD 2 has shown the varied form of dance in its best way. The album came with beautiful tracks that covered almost every emotion be it the romantic number Sun Saathiya, the heart-touching track Chunar and the song of motivation and proud titled Vande Mataram. All the music in the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar and they have done a fabulous job with it. Talking about dance how can it go wrong when you have the fabulous choreographer Remo's team.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan accidentally shares a still from Coolie No. 1 during his dubbing session; See PHOTO

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×