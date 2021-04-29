5 years of Baaghi: Relive 5 best fight scenes from Tiger Shroff’s actioner which left fans gawking

As Sabbir Khan directorial Baaghi clocks 5 years since its release, we jot down 5 amazing action sequences from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s blockbuster.

Sabbir Khan directorial Baaghi set a benchmark for classic action-thrillers in Bollywood. The 2016 film was a remake of the Telugu film Varsham and featured Tiger Shroff and in pivotal roles. Due to the raging success of the film’s first installment, makers added two sequels, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Moreover, the film’s much-awaited fourth part is also underway. Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti and since then, he has stunned audiences with his impeccable onscreen presence.

The actor, who initially caught everyone’s attention with his dancing prowess, has carved a niche for himself with power-packed action performances over the years. In countless interviews, the actor has admitted to being inclined towards the action genre and his massive fan-following also recognizes him for his incredible fight sequences.

As Baaghi completes 5 years since its release, we have jotted down 5 action scenes from the film:

Grand Master Shifuji

In the powerful scene, Ronny’s master teaches him “18 Buddha hands” which is used in Kalaripayattu martial art. Master Shifuji proceeds to perform the technique on Ronny and in a matter of seconds, makes the latter vomit.

Market Fight

The epic fight starts with a chase sequence with Ronny being followed by a group of rebels. To provide justice to a child, Ronny puts his life in danger by pouring petrol on himself as well as the enemies whilst holding a lighter.

The Fight Club

The epic scene shows the audience rooting for a strong man in a fighting ring and Ronny witnessing the same from a distance. Ronny then challenges him for a fight and makes him drop with just one kick.

The Killing Machine

Ronny who learned Taekwondo from his master can be seen using breathtaking techniques in a fight with “Killing Machine” from China.

Last Scene

The ultimate fight scene shows Ronny’s last fight with his enemy. Needless to say, the lead gave a tough competition with uber-cool special effects of bone-breaking bringing it all together.

