5 Years of Baby: Here’s why Akshay Kumar’s patriotic drama is a must watch before Republic Day

Akshay Kumar starrer Baby was released on January 23, 2015, and was helmed by Neeraj Pandey. As the movie clocks five years of its release, here’s why you should watch it all over again.

India’s 71st Republic Day is around the corner and the entire country is taken over by the feeling of patriotism. The preparation of the Republic Day Parade is at its peak these days and each morning people in the national capital hear sounds from the sky with the Indian Air Force practising their breathtaking stunts for the big day. Even Bollywood doesn’t lack behind in expressing its patriotism and the proof to this is that we have several desh-bhakti movies made over the years. In fact, while Manoj Kumar was touted to the uncrowned patriotic hero of yesteryears, it has now been taken over by .

Akshay has given us several patriotic movies in his career so far and leaves the ‘bad man’ intimidated with his swag. It won’t be wrong to say and he emerged as India’s ultimate patriotic hero. Although I haven’t been a die-hard fan, among all his desh bhakti movies, there is this one movie which has been my all-time favourite. I am talking about his 2015 release Baby. This Neeraj Pandey directorial revolved around India’s temporary task force whose mission was to find a eliminate the terrorists. While I have my own reason to keep it on top of my favourite list, as this stupendous movie clocks 5 years of release, here are some reasons why Baby is a must-watch for you.

It highlights the selfless sacrifices of braveheart soldiers

Baby features Akshay as a special undercover agent Ajay who is ready to lay down his life but most importantly kill the perpetrators for his nation. In the movie, there have been times when Akshay was sent on a covert mission and his reporting officer Feroz Ali Khan (played by Danny Denzongpa) was spotted saying “If anything goes wrong, Ajay was not our man”. Yes! The brave soldiers of our country don’t fear to go to any extent for the security of their country and take every challenge willingly. This movie will certainly make you feel proud of their selfless sacrifices.

Maulana Mohammed Rahman will remind you of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed

This Neeraj Pandey directorial features Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz playing the role of lead antagonist Maulana Mohammed Rahman who has been plotting against India. In fact, during his entry scene, his controversial speech against India will leave every desh bhakt infuriated. Interestingly, Maulana Mohammed Rahman’s appearance does resemble to that of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed. So, when Akshay aka Ajay and his team managed to take Maulana under custody and bring him to India in a yet another covert mission, every Indian was instilled with a feeling of pride. However, not to forget, their journey to bring him back was quite interesting and will keep you on the edge of the seats (irrespective of watching it multiple times).

Baby dialogues speak volumes about patriotism

“Religion wala column jo hota hai usme hum bold or capital me Indian likhte hain.” This dialogue from Baby won a million of hearts. But this wasn’t the only dialogue that spoke volumes about the patriotic flavour of Baby. Several other interesting dialogues will highlight nationalism and the bravery of the dialogues.

Baby also salutes the courage of the families of the soldiers

It isn’t easy for any family to let their loved ones fight death every day or to celebrate the special moments of their lives without them. Akshay Kumar’s Baby perfectly describes how a soldier puts his nation before his family. On the other hand, it also highlights the courage of the families who understand the nature of their job and support them emotionally and have their back.

Baby’s team gave a wonderful performance

Last but not the least, Baby is incomplete without its team of Akshay, , Danny, Anupam Kher and Rana Daggubati. While Rana played a fearless young soldier, Akshay and Anupam’s fun banter was a delight in the movie. However, my personal favourite was Taapsee’s performance. After she perfectly justified to the role of a valiant officer was a perfect choice for the role. In fact, she even played the lead in the prequel to Baby titled Naam Shabana in 2017.

To note, Baby has the theme saying “History is made by those who GIVE A DAMN” and the story, dialogues and performances completely stand true to it as it hails the bravery of our soldiers and courage of their family for protecting us.

