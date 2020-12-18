5 Years of Bajirao Mastani: From 12 yrs in making to BTS of Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, here's how it unfolded

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani clocks five years, we take a look at Deepika, Ranveer and Priyanka's unseen moments. Check it out below.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's style of filmmaking is often associated with words like grandiose, big budget and classic. The filmmaker who loves bringing a slice of history alive on the big screen did it exceptionally well with his 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. Today, the epic romance starring , and clocks five years.

Ranveer Singh as Bajirao I, Peshwa of the Maratha Empire, Deepika Padukone as Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai were a delight to watch as they essayed the characters with conviction and honesty. The actor not only did an outstanding job, but also brought to the fore unparalleled emotions and screen presence. And the genius behind it all was none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

12 Years In The Making

The filmmaker is known to never rush his films and his process of making a film is unlike any other in the industry. Did you know that SLB took 12 years to make Bajirao Mastani?

Yes, you heard that right. In an interview to DNA once, SLB had revealed the time frame he has taken to meticulously develop his characters and the world they are set it in. He had said, "I took 12 years to make Bajirao Mastani. I waited nine years to make Ram Leela and I had to wait eight years from the time I did Padmavati, the opera on stage, in Paris to get to the film. I’ve enjoyed making these movies so much. They were very challenging. How to put things into a big frame and how to spend money are things that I’m obsessing about all the time."

Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai

While SLB has worked with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in films like Ram Leela and Padmaavat, he worked with Priyanka Chopra for the first time in Bajirao Mastani. Turning celebrities into director's actors, Priyanka as Kashibai devoted herself wholly and the result was evident on celluloid. From her chemistry with Ranveer and Deepika to her personal battles, Kashibai lived a life full of dignity and grace and SLB captured the same beautifully.

Ranveer Singh as Bajirao

When it comes to Ranveer, SLB believes that he understands the actor like no other filmmaker in the industry. He had revealed in the DNA interview, "Ranveer and I have a great chemistry and understanding. I know how to direct him and I’m aware about his limitations and strengths," SLB said adding that he does feel that he sometimes put in too much efforts. Ranveer went all out for Bajirao as much as he did for Ram-Leela and Padmaavat and was truly a delight to watch as the Peshwa warrior.

Deepika Padukone as Mastani

SLB weaved the story of Mastani played by Deepika Padukone and Bajirao played by Ranveer in great detail and nuances. The heartbreaking result of their love story teared up many and the actors took their characters a notch higher by digging deep down to get the emotions right. As for Deepika effortlessly playing Mastani, SLB had shared, "All her hard work and brilliance that she brings to the set is effortless. She does her preparation but there is none of the—I AM PREPARED FOR A ROLE—heaviness around her. It is done with so much silence. It’s such a pleasure to work with someone who does what she is doing at that moment with absolute honesty."

