5 years of Bajirao Mastani: Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘glorious experience playing the gentle strength of Kashi’

Priyanka Chopra, who essayed the role of Kashi Bai in Bajirao Mastani, has penned a beautiful note to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the film. Check it out

, and Jonas starrer Bajirao Mastani was released five years ago on this day. The epic drama was helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Today, to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the blockbuster film, the lead actors Ranveer, Deepika and Priyanka have taken to their social media handles and penned heartfelt notes for the same. Priyanka Chopra, who essayed the role of Kashi Bai in the film has also penned a beautiful note.

She has congratulated Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer, Deepika and the entire team for making such a wonderful film. Priyanka has also described her experience of playing the role of Kashi. She shared a small clip from the film featuring Kashi Bai and wrote, “With extremely fond memories of a glorious experience playing the gentle strength of Kashi we celebrate the #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani. Congratulations Sanjay sir @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @tanviazmi and everyone on the team!”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post here:

With extremely fond memories of a glorious experience playing the gentle strength of Kashi we celebrate the #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani.

Congratulations Sanjay sir @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @tanviazmi and everyone on the team! pic.twitter.com/ZDViwNyMtQ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 18, 2020

On the other hand, Deepika has changed her display picture for the occasion and has posted a beautiful picture from the film. She has also penned a beautiful note. It reads, “Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity…”

Also Read: Deepika Padukone changes her display pic & name to Mastani as Ranveer Singh co starrer Bajirao Mastani turns 5

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Twitter

Share your comment ×