5 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Reasons to watch the Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer

Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan has completed five years of it's release today, Here are the reasons why the Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra starrer is a must-watch for everyone.

Some movies have a deep and long-lasting impact on the minds of the audience because of their stellar star cast and impressive stories. Bollywood witnessed the production and release of many movies every year but there is no denying this fact that only a few of them are able to touch the hearts of the audience and are termed blockbuster hits. We can take numerous examples in this regard but the movie that we will be talking about now is Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The Kabir Khan directorial was a huge hit when it was released into the theatres in 2015 and is still remembered as one of the best movies that were rolled out that particular year. The comedy-drama has all the elements that can attract audiences including drama, emotions, a little bit of action, and of course, comedy. This amazing movie is worth a watch for everyone and we’ve got ample reasons to prove the same.

Well, another good piece of news is that Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes 5 years of its release into the theatres today. Starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra in the lead roles, the comedy-drama is a complete entertainer and its plotline is worth praises. It also features Meher Vij, Mir Sarwar, Alka Kaushal, Sharat Saxena, Rajesh Sharma, and others in pivotal roles. As the movie completes 5 years, we bring to you five reasons why it is a must-watch for everyone!

Harshaali Malhotra steals the show

The little girl’s innocence in the movie is enough to melt anyone’s heart. Moreover, her cute and lovable expressions are so powerful that the audience is able to connect with her immediately. It won’t be wrong to say that Harshaali has given a power-packed performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan despite having no dialogues in the movie.

Salman Khan’s out of the box role

The superstar’s role as Bajrangi Bhaijaan aka Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi in the movie is quite different from the previous kinds of roles that he played in other movies. Yes, of course, there have been a few fight sequences in the comedy-drama but Salman Khan isn’t seen in the usual larger-than-life character that he is often seen playing in movies. So yes! The actor’s never-before-seen avatar is another reason to watch the movie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stellar performance

There is no denying this fact that Nawazuddin Siddiqui literally stole the show in some of the scenes with his outstanding performance as the journalist Chand Nawab. His comic timing and epic dialogues in the movie are a delight to watch.

Heart touching plot

The best part about the movie is its heart touching plot that centers around a man who leaves no stone unturned to take back a little girl to her birthplace despite facing multiple hassles on his way. Yes, of course, there is a romantic angle between Pawan (Salman Khan) and Rasika (Kareena Kapoor Khan) in the movie but the main highlight is, of course, Munni and Bajrangi’s story.

Music

Another plus point for Bajrangi Bhaijaan is its amazing soundtrack that includes some wonderful but varied songs. Right from the soulful qawwali ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ to the peppy track ‘Selfie Le Le,’ these songs are simply mind-blowing and continue to be on the tracklist of almost every music lover even now.

