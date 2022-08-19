5 years of Bareilly Ki Barfi: Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon thank audience for all the love

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic comedy film Bareilly Ki Barfi turned five on Thursday. The film was theatrically released on 18 August 2017, and received highly positive reviews from critics, and emerged as a commercial success grossing over ₹600 million worldwide. Not only did the film have a touch of emotion and romance, but its small-town setting has given the audience a very earthy and rustic feeling to rejoice into. People instantly connect to the movie and can easily relate to the characters. The romantic drama film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the occasison, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram space and shared a reel which he captioned, “#5YearsOfBareillyKiBarfi Thank you for all the love for this beautiful film and for Pritam Vidrohi. #PritamVidrohi will always be the Badass Babua. Thank you @kritisanon @ayushmannk @ashwinyiyertiwari @niteshtiwari22 @junochopra @jungleepictures @pankajtripathi @seemabhargavapahwa.” The reel video consists of many clips from the film, with its songs running in the background.

Click here to see video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon also shared reel video on their Instagram stories celebrating 5 years of Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film portrayed Ayushmann in a grey character role for which he received quite a positive response. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film was based on Nicolas Barreau’s best-selling novel ‘The Ingredients of Love’ and was declared a hit at the box office. Rajkummar received the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor, whereas director Ashwiny received the Filmfare Best Director Award for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. Along with this, she also has a mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. She is also reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. While, Ayushmann will feature in Doctor G, alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. Apart from this, he also has An Action Hero in the pipeline.