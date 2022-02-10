5 Years Of Jolly LLB 2: When Akshay Kumar revealed favourite DELETED scene with Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor

Five years after its release, Jolly LLB 2 continues to be a movie that makes you laugh, makes you cry, and makes you think about our judicial framework. It's the kind of Bollywood film that pays attention to the subject and serves it up with a star-studded cast. This sequel to Jolly LLB is significantly superior to the first, albeit a little predictable but entertaining from the first frame. Be it Akshay Kumar’s Kanpur-wale Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly or Saurabh Shukla’s Justice Sunderlal Tripathi, the film was packed with exceptional actors who did perfect justice to their roles (no pun intended!) As the amazing black comedy clocks 5 years today, we stumbled upon an old tweet where Akshay Kumar revealed his favourite deleted scene on Twitter. The scene had Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla as well, so you can imagine that it was nothing short of impactful.

The tweet that Akshay made way back in 2017 was to thank his audience for the wonderful response to the movie. Along with the clip, he had written, “Thank you so much for giving so much love to #JollyLLB2 Sharing with you'll one of my favourite deleted scene, have a Jolly good morning” Coming to the scene, Akshay’s ‘favourite deleted scene’ features him only for a brief period of time. Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor are the ones who slay the scene. The clip shows Saurabh Shukla along with his other colleagues having their lunch and conversing amongst each other. While doing so, Justice Sunderlal Tripathi (Saurabh) tells Jolly, "Us judges are worse off than the labour class.”

Check the tweet HERE:

Annu Kapoor, who plays lawyer Pramod Mathur, walks in at that moment and butts in their conversation. He says, "Kya nazara hai nuzoor, sab ek saath kha rahe hain…” To this, Justice Tripathi immediately replies, "Yeh court hain, yaha toh sab khaate hain" indicating to the practice of bribery. Quite happy with his jab, the scene ends with Justice Tripathi saying, "Tweet karva diyo isko.”

