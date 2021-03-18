5 years of Kapoor & Sons: 5 reasons why Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt’s film is relatable

As Kapoor & Sons compeletes five years of release, here why this Shakun Batra directorial will touch your hearts and you will relate to it at different levels.

The movie revolved around a dysfunctional family which was reunited after ‘dadu’ Amarjeet Kapoor (played by Rishi Kapoor) suffered a heart attack and expressed his last wish to take a family photo which he wanted to title as ‘Kapoor & Sons since 1921’. While it was supposed to be a happy reunion, things turn the other way around after some heartbreaking secrets are unfolded among the family members which once again leaves them disconnected. Kapoor & Sons was a complete roller coaster ride that had all the elements of a true blue family drama from emotions to humour with a touch of the angle of love. So, as Kapoor & Sons completes five years of release, we bring you five reasons how this family drama is relatable:

Mom and dad's endless chatter

Rajat and Ratna, who play the role of Harsh and Sunita, were seen playing the role a couple with a troubled marriage. They were seen having endless agreements and disagreements which would eventually lead to a fight. However, despite their differences, they were seen making their efforts to keep the family together. These constant banters will make you say, ‘that’s the story of every couple’s life.

Rivalry among siblings

If you have a sibling, you will definitely relate to the aggressive disagreements between Rahul and Arjun, played by Fawad and Sidharth respectively. From proving who is the parents’ favourite to proving oneself better than the other, it is indeed every sibling duo’s story. It is like you love them and hate them but you can’t live without them.

Cool dadu makes life so much better

Rishi Kapoor played the coolest grandfather ever in Kapoor & Sons who will not miss a chance to bring a smile to your face. He is someone you can share your secrets with, who can give you some cool advice and will also make you cherish the small happiness in life. This will undoubtedly make you miss your grandfather.

Birthday party which will leave you nostalgic

Birthday parties were indeed among the best memories of childhood and who doesn’t miss the fun we used to have during those parties. Shakun Batra made sure we relieved those moments with Kapoor & Sons but dadu Amarjeet Kapoor’s fun-filled birthday party.

Less communication often creates differences

Kapoor & Sons also came with an important life lesson that communication is essential for every relationship. The movie has highlighted this prevalent issue in today’s fast-running lives wherein everyone is so engrossed in their respective lives that they forget to communicate with their loved ones and hence distance themselves.

