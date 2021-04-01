5 Years of Ki & Ka: Here are 5 gender norms that the Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun Kapoor starrer broke

As R. Balki. directorial Ki & Ka clocks 5 years since its release, we jot down 5 gender norms that the romance-drama broke. Take a look.

R. Balki’s Ki & Ka is one of the Bollywood films which impressed audiences with a unique storyline. The Kareena Kapoor Khan and starrer managed to touch upon the sensitive topic of gender stereotypes and sent out a beautiful message. The story follows an unconventional Indian couple who have ‘reserved’ their gender-based roles. The film sees Kareena who essayed the role of Kia, a working woman who marries Kabir, played by Arjun, who prefers fulfilling home duties.

Here are 5 gender norms that Ki & Ka broke:

The working woman

Although women from around the world have fought regressive gender-based norms and have become working professionals, for a woman to fulfill home duties is still a stereotype. This movie, however, breaks free from the idea of a woman only being a homemaker.

Double-edged sword

While some films that promote the idea of women empowerment show women heading out for work, they often glorify a woman’s eventual duty of coming back from a hectic day and working at home. This film showed the man of the house willingly taking on the home responsibilities.

Men enjoy building a home

The idea of a man not being employed and staying at home is still not accepted in society. In the film, we see the man of the house enjoying taking care of the household as well as decorating the interiors of the apartment.

Society’s response

The husband quickly rose to fame for ‘letting’ his wife progress with her career. The film highlighted the issue behind how society as a whole responded to the situation. It cleverly addressed how if the roles had been reversed, it would’ve been completely ‘normal’.

Realistic approach

The film addressed the ego clashes between the couple after the husband received fame for being a homemaker. While the wife felt it was unfair of him to get the credit, the husband tried to wholeheartedly understand where she was coming from and didn’t fight back.

