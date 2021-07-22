5 years of Madaari: When Irrfan Khan revealed real motive behind signing the film

Helmed by Nishikant Kamat, 2016 released social-thriller Madaari, opened up to massive critical acclamation from fans and critics alike. In the years following its premiere, Madaari attained a cult status among Indian audiences. Now, on Thursday, July 22, this Irrfan Khan starrer is celebrating the 5th anniversary of its release. On this special occasion, we bring to you the real reason why late actor Irrfan Khan agreed to sign up for the project.

In one of his previous interviews with The Indian Express, Irrfan candidly spoke about the real motive behind taking up a project like Madaari. Irrfan Khan said his real intentions were 'to raise questions'. "The intention was also to ask questions, such as ‘where would a common man go when something goes wrong, even though there are various departments?’ Our judiciary is so overloaded,” he added. Although the prolific actor did not consider himself an activist, he wished to reflect on the social issue through cinema," the Piku star said.

“There are many instances of our sticking to the laws that were made decades ago. As a country, we have to ask questions collectively to bring change. Sometimes, you have a story that you wish to reflect on through cinema although you are not an activist,” noted Irrfan.

When asked if Madaari was his passion project, Irrfan shared, “Every film is a passion project. Sometimes you do a film where the film or the atmosphere does not let you really dig deep. Doing a film with the mindset that it is a job would be a torture. It has to deal with your inner being.”

The story of Madaari chronicles the life of Nirmal, who loses his son due to the negligence of the government. In order to seek revenge, he kidnaps the ten-year-old son of the Home Minister, forcing the administration to meet his demands. Apart from Irrfan Khan, Madaari also features Jimmy Shergill, Nitesh Pandey, and Vishesh Bansal in pivotal roles.

