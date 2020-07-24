5 Years of Masaan: Look back on Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha's poignant film with heartening moments, dialogues
Much before he played his first solo lead as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal broke on to the scene and made his talent known with Masaan. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, this award-winning film travelled world film festivals, won numerous accolades and received critical acclaim. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Deepak Kumar, Richa Chadha as Devi Pathak, Shweta Tripathi as Shaalu Gupta and Sanjay Mishra as Vidhyadhar Pathak and revolves around two separate stories which eventually come together as life unfolds.
Set in Varanasi, the film not only saw some phenomenal performances from its actors, but brought the audience closer to the lives of these extremely well written characters by Varun Grover and the Ganga. The city's shades, locals and realistic approach made Masaan a complete winner and it indeed did win over audiences and critics. Not to forget, the film's music, shayari, dialogues and fleeting romantic moments has received a cult following over the years.
Today, as Masaan clocks five years, we decided to take a look at these heartening moments and dialogues from the film that will leave a smile on your face. Take a look:
Deepak and Shaalu's first date:
Sadhya Ji and Devi Pathak's heartwarming yet hilarious conversations
Shaalu's Shayari
This heartwarming song
Which is your favourite moment from Masaan? Let us know in the comments below.
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
This was probably VK's frst and last hit with a good story . he could not make a mark after that . his roles in Raazi etc were miniscule. Uri was high on patriotic sentiments. Bhoot was a disaster to say the least .
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Ghar mein sab se chote hena, isiliye sabhi pyaar karte he Yeh saala gum khtam hi nahi hota