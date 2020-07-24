  1. Home
  2. entertainment

5 Years of Masaan: Look back on Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha's poignant film with heartening moments, dialogues

Today, as Masaan clocks five years, we decided to bring together some of the film's most memorable and heart-wrenching moments that will make you nostalgic.
7385 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 09:57 am
News,Richa Chadha,Vicky Kaushal,Masaan,5 Years of Masaan5 Years of Masaan: Look back on Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha's poignant film with heartening moments, dialogues.
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Much before he played his first solo lead as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal broke on to the scene and made his talent known with Masaan. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, this award-winning film travelled world film festivals, won numerous accolades and received critical acclaim. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Deepak Kumar, Richa Chadha as Devi Pathak, Shweta Tripathi as Shaalu Gupta and Sanjay Mishra as Vidhyadhar Pathak and revolves around two separate stories which eventually come together as life unfolds. 

Set in Varanasi, the film not only saw some phenomenal performances from its actors, but brought the audience closer to the lives of these extremely well written characters by Varun Grover and the Ganga. The city's shades, locals and realistic approach made Masaan a complete winner and it indeed did win over audiences and critics. Not to forget, the film's music, shayari, dialogues and fleeting romantic moments has received a cult following over the years. 

Today, as Masaan clocks five years, we decided to take a look at these heartening moments and dialogues from the film that will leave a smile on your face. Take a look:  

Deepak and Shaalu's first date:  

Aap polytechnic mai padhte hai? Ji, civil engineering kar rahe hai. Final year.
Deepak & Shalu 
 

Sadhya Ji and Devi Pathak's heartwarming yet hilarious conversations 

Devi ji apko pata hai yaha 28 trainey rukte hain! Aur kitni nahi rukti ??… Chausath! Matlab, Yaha aana asaan hai, Yaha se jaana mushkil!
Sadhya Ji

Shaalu's Shayari 

Sitaro ko aankhon mai mehfuz rakhna, Badi der tak raat hi raat hogi Musafir hai hum bhi, Musafir ho tum bhi Kisi mod par phir mulakat hogi
Shaalu Gupta
 
When Deepak Kumar breaks down 
Waise kisi ne kaha hai Sangam do baar aana chahiye. Ek baar akele aur ek baar kisi ke saath.

This heartwarming song 

Which is your favourite moment from Masaan? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Anonymous 15 minutes ago

This was probably VK's frst and last hit with a good story . he could not make a mark after that . his roles in Raazi etc were miniscule. Uri was high on patriotic sentiments. Bhoot was a disaster to say the least .

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Ghar mein sab se chote hena, isiliye sabhi pyaar karte he Yeh saala gum khtam hi nahi hota

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement