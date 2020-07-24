5 Years of Masaan: Look back on Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha's poignant film with heartening moments, dialogues

Today, as Masaan clocks five years, we decided to bring together some of the film's most memorable and heart-wrenching moments that will make you nostalgic.

Much before he played his first solo lead as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal broke on to the scene and made his talent known with Masaan. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, this award-winning film travelled world film festivals, won numerous accolades and received critical acclaim. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Deepak Kumar, Richa Chadha as Devi Pathak, Shweta Tripathi as Shaalu Gupta and Sanjay Mishra as Vidhyadhar Pathak and revolves around two separate stories which eventually come together as life unfolds.

Set in Varanasi, the film not only saw some phenomenal performances from its actors, but brought the audience closer to the lives of these extremely well written characters by Varun Grover and the Ganga. The city's shades, locals and realistic approach made Masaan a complete winner and it indeed did win over audiences and critics. Not to forget, the film's music, shayari, dialogues and fleeting romantic moments has received a cult following over the years.

Today, as Masaan clocks five years, we decided to take a look at these heartening moments and dialogues from the film that will leave a smile on your face. Take a look:

Deepak and Shaalu's first date:

Aap polytechnic mai padhte hai? Ji, civil engineering kar rahe hai. Final year. Deepak & Shalu

Sadhya Ji and Devi Pathak's heartwarming yet hilarious conversations

Devi ji apko pata hai yaha 28 trainey rukte hain! Aur kitni nahi rukti ??… Chausath! Matlab, Yaha aana asaan hai, Yaha se jaana mushkil! Sadhya Ji

Shaalu's Shayari

Sitaro ko aankhon mai mehfuz rakhna, Badi der tak raat hi raat hogi Musafir hai hum bhi, Musafir ho tum bhi Kisi mod par phir mulakat hogi Shaalu Gupta When Deepak Kumar breaks down

Waise kisi ne kaha hai Sangam do baar aana chahiye. Ek baar akele aur ek baar kisi ke saath.

This heartwarming song

Which is your favourite moment from Masaan? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×