  1. Home
  2. entertainment

5 Years of Masaan: Vicky Kaushal celebrates the film by sharing memorable stills; Take a look

Vicky Kaushal walks down the memory lane as he celebrates five years of his debut film, Masaan.
1593 reads Mumbai
News,Vicky Kaushal5 Years of Masaan: Vicky Kaushal celebrates the film by sharing memorable stills; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vicky Kaushal won hearts when he played the leading role in Masaan that was released in 2015. It was his first movie where he played the lead, and it earned him the IIFA and Screen Awards for Best Male Debut that year. The movie was released on July 24th, 2015 and marks five years since its release. To celebrate the film, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram profile and shared a slew of memorable stills from the movie.

The actor has been an avid social media user and amid the lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, he has been sharing glimpses of his activities keeping fans updated with his lockdown diaries. Most recently, he shared a total of six still from his 2015 film Masaan. He captioned the images with a bunch of balloon emoticons. 

Here is Vicky Kaushal's post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Set in Varanasi, India, the film was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie follows, two stories that seem to separate but eventually meet. Vicky starred alongside Richa Chada, Sanjay Mishra, and Shweta Tripathi. He shared the stills from the movie since today marks five years since the blockbuster movie hit the big screen in India. Vicky played the role of Deepak Kumar. This movie won awards and was played in film festivals around the world. It also received critical acclaim. 

On a personal front, Vicky has been sharing posts on his workout routine and throwback pictures amongst others. On a more professional front, the actor will be starring in Takht, Sardar Udham Singh among others.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement