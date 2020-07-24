5 Years of Masaan: Vicky Kaushal celebrates the film by sharing memorable stills; Take a look

Vicky Kaushal won hearts when he played the leading role in Masaan that was released in 2015. It was his first movie where he played the lead, and it earned him the IIFA and Screen Awards for Best Male Debut that year. The movie was released on July 24th, 2015 and marks five years since its release. To celebrate the film, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram profile and shared a slew of memorable stills from the movie.

The actor has been an avid social media user and amid the lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, he has been sharing glimpses of his activities keeping fans updated with his lockdown diaries. Most recently, he shared a total of six still from his 2015 film Masaan. He captioned the images with a bunch of balloon emoticons.

Here is Vicky Kaushal's post:

Set in Varanasi, India, the film was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie follows, two stories that seem to separate but eventually meet. Vicky starred alongside Richa Chada, Sanjay Mishra, and Shweta Tripathi. He shared the stills from the movie since today marks five years since the blockbuster movie hit the big screen in India. Vicky played the role of Deepak Kumar. This movie won awards and was played in film festivals around the world. It also received critical acclaim.

On a personal front, Vicky has been sharing posts on his workout routine and throwback pictures amongst others. On a more professional front, the actor will be starring in Takht, Sardar Udham Singh among others.