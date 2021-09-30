5 years of ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’: 6 unknown facts about Sushant Singh Rajput starrer sports drama

Fans still cherish the iconic portrayal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the blockbuster biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Today, the sports drama clocked five years of its release into the theatres. The Neeraj Pandey directorial also featured , Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, and others in pivotal roles. The biographical drama gave an opportunity to the Bollywood buffs to watch MS Dhoni’s tough journey. The film chronicles around the life of Indian cricketer Dhoni, right from his childhood to the time he makes it big in the world of cricket. As the movie clocks five years today, we bring to you some unknown and interesting facts about the sports drama. Check it out.

Helicopter Shot

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is synonymous with the Helicopter shot and interestingly Sushant Singh Rajput nailed the shot in the film. Dhoni even complimented Sushant for playing the shot perfectly.

Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who essayed the role of cricketer MS Dhoni’s father in the film, had gone and shaved off his mustache after many years. The actor even had tweeted, "Shot for Neeraj Pandey's biopic on MS Dhoni. As usual a great start. Had to cut my mustache for the role after many years."

Phir Se

The makers of the film dedicated a song 'Phir se...' to the Indian cricket team when it was set to take on Pakistan on day two of the World Cup 2015.

London Shoot

The cast was ready to take off to London for a shoot but the trip was cancelled at the last minute and the unit decided to film the shooting in Mauritius.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Neeraj Pandey, the director of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story once revealed to a leading daily that Sushant Rajput was the correct choice for the film. He called him skilled. “He belongs to that part of India where Dhoni comes from, so the dialect and accent wasn't a problem. He was interested in cricket,” Neeraj had told ETimes.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni wasn't involved with the script at all. Neeraj Pandey had a team of researchers, who collated data and all the background information.