5 Years of NH10: Anushka Sharma shares BTS photos as she reminisces her 1st production & pens a heartfelt post

Anushka Sharma starrer NH10 completed 5 years today. The actress who turned producer with NH10 shared behind-the-scenes photos and expressed how proud she is about her production house, Clean Slate Films. Check it out.

A film that managed to shake everyone to their core was starrer NH 10. The film released back in 2015 and was about a couple who gets stuck among violent criminals after their road trip goes awry. Anushka played the lead in NH10 and also turned producer with it. Sharma’s production company, Clean Slate Films managed to bring forth a tale that shook fans to the core but also entertained movie buffs. Today, Anushka’s film completes 5 years and the actress expressed her feelings on the same.

Sharma took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of NH10. From being bruised to fighting back, Anushka can be seen nailing her act as Meera in the photos. Seeing the pictures, one gets reminded of the interesting and relatable storyline of the film that released 5 years ago. Anushka also penned a heartfelt note about her first film as a producer and expressed how proud she was of Clean Slate Films that was made with efforts of her brother and herself.

Anushka shared the photos and wrote, “The decision to produce NH10 was very instinctive for me. It appealed to my core of doing something different and entertaining audiences with disruptive content. I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films and I didn’t know what I was getting into but I knew that I had to do it. My brother @kans26 and I have built CSF brick by brick and we have together dreamt of contributing to the changing content landscape of our country. We have miles to go and lots to achieve but we are proud of the disruptive content we have managed to create so far. We tried to make the stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream and I feel validated today. I’m proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far and it all started with this one ... #5YearsOfNH10 @officialcsfilms.”

Check out Anushka’s note:

Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film also starred actors like Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval and Ravi Jhankal. The film was penned by Sudip Sharma and was inspired by true events of honour killings in Haryana and other places in the country. It was sleeper hit of that year at the box office and Anushka’s performance got great reviews. NH10 was also remade in Tamil as Garjanai.

