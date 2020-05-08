5 Years of Piku: Deepika Padukone remembers Irrfan Khan with Lamhe Guzar Gaye song; Says ‘RIP My Dear Friend’

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to pen the lyrics of the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye from Piku on the film’s 5th anniversary and remembered late Irrfan Khan. She shared a throwback photo with him and bid him adieu. Check it out.

A film that was extremely special for everyone that released back in 2015 was , Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku. Today marks the 5th anniversary of the film and on this day, Deepika Padukone took to social media to remember her late co-actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on April 29, 2020. The Piku actress penned the lyrics of the song along with an emotional ode for Irrfan and remembered the time they were shooting the film.

While the world is still coming to terms with the loss of such a brilliant actor, Deepika remembered her co-actor from Piku with the emotional dedication of the song by Anupama Roy. The emotional tribute for the late actor by Deepika was also accompanied by a candid behind-the-scenes photo in which she is seen laughing her heart out with Irrfan. Seeing the photo, fans were left overwhelmed by emotion as they remembered the actor who passed away a week back.

Also Read|When Deepika Padukone called late Irrfan Khan her ‘most favourite person’ and gave him a big bear hug; WATCH

Along with penning the lyrics, Deepika also wrote, “Rest in Peace my Dear Friend…” with a heartbroken emoticon. The photo also had director Shoojit Sircar in the frame. The emotional tribute by Deepika is a reminder of her sweet bond with the later actor. In a throwback video that is doing rounds on social media of Deepika and Irrfan, Padukone was seen calling her Piku co-star, ‘her most favorite person.’

Check out Deepika and Irrfan's throwback photo:

When Deepika heard the news of Irrfan’s demise last week, she was heartbroken. She shared a black photo on Instagram with just a heartbroken emoticon for him. The actor and Deepika worked in Piku together and the film was loved by everyone back in 2015. Today, as the film completed 5 years, Deepika remembered her co-star Irrfan and bid adieu to him with an emotional post.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×