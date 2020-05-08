5 years of Piku: Irrfan Khan, Big B and Deepika Padukone's comedy drama is a must watch for these reasons

5 years of Piku: As the Shoojit Sircar directorial completes five years today, Pinkvilla brings forward five reasons as to why this comedy-drama featuring Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan should definitely be on your watch list. Read on to know more.

One of Bollywood’s finest and most popular actors, Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on 29th April 2020 owing to complaints of a colon infection. The Angrezi Medium actor’s sudden demise left the entire film industry grief-stricken and in utter shock. It won’t be wrong to say that B-town has lost a true gem who has left behind an empty void that will be very difficult to fill in for a very long time. For the unversed, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

The legacy left behind by the late actor will be remembered by everyone and his movies will play a significant role in the same. Ardent fans can cherish the fond memories left behind by Irrfan Sir in the wonderful movies in which he acted during his lifetime. One of those movies is Piku that was released back in 2015. This comedy-drama witnessed one of the best performances put forward by the actor in his career. Apart from Irrfan Khan, the movie also features and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

The story of Piku revolves around a 70-year old man (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who suffers from chronic constipation as a result of which he relates all his problems to the same. Deepika Padukone plays his daughter who takes up the sole responsibility of looking after him after the death of her mother. Later on, she bumps into Irrfan Khan, and the two of them unknowingly develop a strong bond. Needless to say, Piku received a humongous response from the audience and the film critics. As the movie completes 5 years today, Pinkvilla brings to you five reasons to watch this amazing comedy-drama.

Given below are the five reasons why Piku is a must-watch for everyone:

Late Irrfan Khan as Rana Chaudhary

Irrfan Khan was known to bring life into whatever roles he played in movies and this is exactly what he did in Piku. He portrays the role of a cab driver named Rana who despite having his own family problems ends up trying to resolve the issues of a grumpy father and his daughter. Moreover, his fresh on-screen chemistry with Deepika Padukone is one of the main highlights of the movie. Apart from that, some of the epic dialogues in Piku delivered by Irrfan will be remembered by the audience forever.

Amitabh Bachchan as Bhashkor

Big B plays the role of a 70-year old grumpy but humorous Bengali man in the comedy-drama and grabs the attention of the audience right from the beginning. The scatological humour brought about by the megastar in his dialogues is like an icing on the cake. Amitabh Bachchan perfectly reflects the wishes and desires of an old man who is still a child by heart. His fussy behaviour and frequent tantrums will make you fall in love with his grumpy character for all the obvious reasons.

Deepika Padukone as Piku

Piku is considered to be one of the best performances put forward by Deepika Padukone in her entire career span. The actress portrays the titular role of Piku, a modern Indian girl who is an architect by profession and lives with her father. Needless to say, the entire plot of the movie actually revolves around her and Deepika perfectly displays the same through her brilliant acting prowess. Moreover, she is seen in a de-glam avatar for the first time in the movie but still manages to steal all the limelight with her infectious smile!

A relatable but heart touching plot

One of the best parts about Piku is its amazing storyline that revolves around not one but three characters. We need to take a bit of time here and give credit to noted filmmaker Shoojit Sircar here who directed the movie to perfection. The inevitable bond between a father and daughter is shown beautifully in the picture through the medium of the bits and pieces of activities, fights, hustles, and everything that goes on in their daily lives. And if you ask us what is the best part here, the movie is a complete family drama which is just unmissable!

Soothing music

Piku is among those Bollywood movies that do not include any peppy number but only some beautiful and heart touching, soulful tracks. Most of the songs from the comedy-drama have been crooned by Anupam Roy and have won the hearts of the music lovers within no time. Right from Teri Meri Baatein to The Journey Song, the beautiful numbers in the movie further make it a must-watch.

