5 years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: Here's why the romantic comedy makes for an entertaining watch for everyone

Bollywood witnesses the production of multiple movies every year. However, there is no denying this fact that only a few of them are able to create magic at the box office and win the hearts of the audience. Here, we will be talking about one such movie that was a huge hit. And the best part is that it was one-up on its prequel. Yes, we are talking about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 here that was released in 2015.

The romantic comedy features Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead roles. It happens to be a sequel of the 2011 movie of the same name. The movie has been directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Abhishek Pathak. It received a humongous response from the audience upon its release. Today, as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 completes five years of its release, we look into five reasons as to why it is a must-watch for everyone.

Here are the five reasons to watch Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2:

Hilarious story

One of the primary reasons to watch the movie is its plot that is not only entertaining but also intriguing. The rom-com tells the story of three bachelors whose lives take a drastic turn after the entry of their respective girlfriends. It gives everyone a fresh take on relationships in modern times.

Dialogues

The funny, epic, and at times, hard-hitting dialogues in the movie are sufficient to keep anyone glued to their screens. We cannot move forward without having mentioned Kartik Aaryan’s 12-minute long monologue on girls that literally can be called one of his best performances till the date.

Bromance

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 revolves not only around relationships but also never-ending bonds and friendships. The three boys, Anshul (Kartik Aaryan), Tarun (Omkar Kapoor), and Siddharth (Sunny Singh) always have each other’s backs when in trouble and that is what makes their friendship special!

Stellar star cast

The movie witnesses the ensemble of a stellar star cast the members of which have made some spectacular performances in it. Apart from the lead stars, actors Sharat Saxena, Manvir Singh, Karishma Sharma, and others have also put their best foot forward in the movie.

Music

The movie’s album happens to be a mixture of some great energetic and youth-centric music. Right from the foot-tapping number Paro to the romantic track Heeriye, these songs are worth listening for all the music-lovers!

