5 years of Sarbjit: Here’s how Omung Kumar convinced Aishwarya Rai & Randeep Hooda for the patriotic tale

Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai starrer challenging film Sarbjit completes 5 glorious years of accolades. Read on to know how a second-time director Omung Kumar convinced actors to be in the patriotic tale of an Indian prisoner in Pakistan.

A lesser-known fact is that ‘Sarbjit’ director Omung Kumar was a celebrated art director in Hindi films for over a decade. Omung got his big break in art direction with the 2002 release Dil Hai Tumhara which starred Arjun Rampal and . He worked in numerous films including Masti, Black, Saawariya, and ended his run with Yuvvraaj. Yuvvraaj released in 2008 and his first directorial venture Mary Kom starring in the titular character released in 2014 to wide acclaim. Omung spent the next two years of his life writing and putting Sarbjit on the floor but he had his reservations.

In a chat with Quint, Omung explained why felt reserved before putting his hand in the narrative, “I didn’t want to be branded as a director who only makes biopics. Then I was traveling somewhere and in isolation, I revisited the proposal. I began surfing and watched videos of Dalbir Kaur and I was hooked! I called my wife and said “I’ve made up my mind”, and she asked, “are you sure?” I said “yes”. Sarbjit did not rake in the moolah at the box office nor was it intended to be a blockbuster but Randeep Hooda emerged victorious from playing the role of a lifetime.

Though Omung was crafting his second feature narrative, he had built elaborate sets of many films that starred Aishwarya Rai. Owing to his understanding of the character and his relationship with the actor, he pitched the film to Aishwarya. “I’ve known Aishwarya since her Miss World days and we have done innumerable shows together. She is familiar with my work as an art director and agreed instantly.” Randeep was not the quintessential movie star at the time nor he had ever worked with Aishwarya or Omung before but it was Sarabjit himself who brought Randeep closer to the film.

Omung mentioned that everyone in his office thought of Randeep because he is a prolific talent and also because he will be familiar with the language of the character. Randeep shattered all bounds of physical transformation in Hindi cinema and went down to his barebone because his character was in as much adverse situation as possible living inside a 6x4 cage for years. “He isolated himself in darkness and talked to himself to fathom what the character went through. He wrote many letters to me when preparing for his role but hasn’t shared them with me so far,” said Omung. Sarbjit will be most remembered for its heart-melting plot and Randeep being absolutely epic of a performer.

