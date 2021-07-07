  1. Home
5 Years of Sultan: Here’s how Salman Khan fans are celebrating the majestic success of their favorite star

Sultan released in 2016 marked the first collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan.
10833 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan starred as a wrestler from Haryana who ends up fighting for love in the mixed martial arts ring. Ali Abbas Zafar, who had previously directed films like ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Gunday’ helmed Sultan. The film marked Ali’s first collaboration with Salman as the duo later went on to do blockbusters like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’. In Sultan, Anushka acted for the first time as a wrestler and in a film alongside Salman. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Sultan turned out to be a humungous blockbuster at the box office. Salman was received favorable reviews from critics and fans alike for his well-grounded performance. 

Salman Khan fans have taken to Twitter to mark the occasion of the super success of the film by trending, “ 5 years of Majestic Sultan”. It seems as though the film is still fresh in the people’s minds along with Salman’s convincing performance with a huge character graph. It has been over 260 weeks since its release and it still holds the opening week record in Bollywood, among the longest ever for a Hindi feature film, which is a sign of the film’s massive popularity. Twitter users are praising the film while recalling the first time they got the opportunity to see the film and that the narrative still holds. 

Take a look at the tweets:

Director Ali Abbas Zafar in a recent chat mentioned that convincing Salman Khan and Aditya Chopra for the film was not heard as they agreed to do the film after the first narration. He said, “the only question was how do we pull off this film because it was grounded, at the same time challenging, and very emotional at heart. The craft of it lied in execution. If you look at it, it’s a simple underdog story, there is no gimmick, no action set pieces. It’s running on a simple line of a man fighting the battles within himself.”

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar on Sultan, a sequel to it and a possible reunion with Salman Khan

close