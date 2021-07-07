5 Years of Sultan: Here’s how Salman Khan fans are celebrating the majestic success of their favorite star

Sultan released in 2016 marked the first collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan.

starred as a wrestler from Haryana who ends up fighting for love in the mixed martial arts ring. Ali Abbas Zafar, who had previously directed films like ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, and starrer ‘Gunday’ helmed Sultan. The film marked Ali’s first collaboration with Salman as the duo later went on to do blockbusters like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’. In Sultan, Anushka acted for the first time as a wrestler and in a film alongside Salman. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Sultan turned out to be a humungous blockbuster at the box office. Salman was received favorable reviews from critics and fans alike for his well-grounded performance.

Salman Khan fans have taken to Twitter to mark the occasion of the super success of the film by trending, “ 5 years of Majestic Sultan”. It seems as though the film is still fresh in the people’s minds along with Salman’s convincing performance with a huge character graph. It has been over 260 weeks since its release and it still holds the opening week record in Bollywood, among the longest ever for a Hindi feature film, which is a sign of the film’s massive popularity. Twitter users are praising the film while recalling the first time they got the opportunity to see the film and that the narrative still holds.

Kismat Aaj Agar Mujhe Harane Me Lag Jati Hai Toh Aaj Yeah #Sultan Ali Khan Apni Kiamat Khud Likhega 5YRS OF MAJESTIC SULTAN — Harsh Chandel (@Fanofmegastar) July 6, 2021

Today #Sultan Complete 5 glorious Years. It's one of the toughest & mighty role for Salman Sir He doubled his body weight for Sultan within 6 months and that's the proof of his dedication. Don't forget Sultan crossed 200Cr in just one week. It's a record. 5YRS OF MAJESTIC SULTAN — Rittick (DeViL) (@RittickPoddar3) July 6, 2021

Finished #sultan for the 5th time — ABDUL REHMAN (@Teresematlab) July 6, 2021

5YRS OF MAJESTIC SULTAN Bollywood ka King #Sultan

Salman khan pic.twitter.com/6WFlXFa0YL — (@SalmanJyo) July 6, 2021

Fans celebrate the five year anniversary of #Sultan.a wrestling drama starting Actors #SalmanKhan and #AnushkaSharma. 5YRS OF MAJESTIC SULTAN pic.twitter.com/pPZPPNwqUf — (@BEING_MTK) July 6, 2021

#SULTAN the only Hindi film in the History so far to have 5 continues 30 Cr+ Days creating a New RECORD and no doubt @BeingSalmanKhan's one of the Fine works till date 5YRS OF MAJESTIC SULTAN pic.twitter.com/eEag8MH7hJ — Zaid Patel (@BeingSalmanZaid) July 6, 2021

Bollywood Movies With The 100cr+ Collection In Single Screen : 1) #TigerZindaHai

2) #BajrangiBhaijaan

3) #Sultan All Three Belongs To @BeingSalmanKhan 5YRS OF MAJESTIC SULTAN pic.twitter.com/fGOx4ocFNZ — RADHE (@beinganubhav13) July 6, 2021

Fight for redemption. Fight for love. Fight for glory. #Sultan Celebrating.. 5YRS OF MAJESTIC SULTAN pic.twitter.com/BDASMybOrY — Kabir KN (@Itsss_Kabir) July 6, 2021

Director Ali Abbas Zafar in a recent chat mentioned that convincing Salman Khan and Aditya Chopra for the film was not heard as they agreed to do the film after the first narration. He said, “the only question was how do we pull off this film because it was grounded, at the same time challenging, and very emotional at heart. The craft of it lied in execution. If you look at it, it’s a simple underdog story, there is no gimmick, no action set pieces. It’s running on a simple line of a man fighting the battles within himself.”

