5 Years of Tanu Weds Manu Returns: 6 reasons why Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer is the perfect sequel

Tanu Weds Manu Returns was the much talked about sequel to Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s Tanu Weds Manu and had opened to impressive reviews from audience and critics alike.

Filmmaker Anand L Rai is known for making some stupendous movies and watching his work is always a delight to watch. But when this extremely talented director came with Tanu Weds Manu starring and R. Madhavan, he did win a million of hearts with its zara hatke love story. And while we were still in awe of his awe-inspiring work in the movie, he left us spellbound once again after he came with the sequel of Kangana and Madhavan’s unusual love story as Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Given the incredible success of the first instalment, everyone had high hopes from the sequel and it did stand true with all the expectations. Tanu Weds Manu Returns once again revolved around Tanu aka Kangana and Manu aka Madhavan’s love life with some unusual twists and was backed with an intriguing storyline that got us glued to the seats. In fact, this Aanand L Rai directorial not just opened to rave reviews from the audience but also raked in moolah at the box office. And even after years of its release, it continues to be one of the most entertaining movies of all times. So as Tanu Weds Manu Returns complete five years of its theatrical release, we bring you 6 reasons why this movie is the best sequel of all times.

Kangana Ranaut’s double role ensured a double dose of entertainment

Kangana, who is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood, is known for her versatility. While she has been seen in different kind of roles on the silver screen, the Queen actress was seen in a double role for the first time in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Kangana not just played the role of Tanu but was also seen as Datto, Manu’s new love interest and the diva did complete justice to both the characters. Not just she kept Tanu’s swag intact, but she also portrayed Datto’s innocence with utmost honesty. Interestingly, Kangana even won National Film Award for her performance in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

R Madhavan’s is the quintessential husband every girl would want

Who didn’t fall in love with Manu Sharma’s oh so killer smile and innocent looks? While he swooned us with his portrayal of an ideal groom in Tanu Weds Manu, he returned with his evergreen charm in the sequel and once again make us go weak on our knees. In fact, this time our Maddy is seen as the quintessential husband who has raised the bar for the men out there as he proves that perfect husbands do exist. But

Kangana and Madhavan’s chemistry looks fresh and entertaining

This unusual jodi had impressed the audience in the first instalment and they continued the same equation in the sequel. But what caught our attention was Madhavan dealing with Kangana’s double dose. Yes! He was seen romancing both Tanu and Dattu and his chemistry with the leading lady did set the screen on fire.

Deepak Dobriyal is the ideal best friend we all need in life

While Tanu and Manu’s story is everyone’s favourite, it can never be complete without the presence of Pappi Ji aka Deepak Dobriyal. This fellow is an ideal example of what best friends are like and his performances are always a treat to watch. Pappi Ji has always played a key role in Manu’s love life. Be it when Manu wanted to marry Tanu, handling him when he was heartbroken, standing by his side when Manu was attracted towards Datto and much more, Pappi also had Manu’s back in thick and thin.

A storyline which deserves the title of the best sequel in every way

In Bollywood, all the love stories usually end after the lead pair ties the knot and it is assumed that they lived happily ever after. However, Tanu Weds Manu Returns gave an insight into what happens when our hero and heroine got married. After all, it just began from the point Tanu Weds Manu had ended. Besides, it perfectly showcased the challenges of married life.

A perfect ensemble of supporting cast won brownie points

Apart from Kangana, Madhavan and Deepak, Tanu Weds Manu Returns also featured Jimmy Shergill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Eijaz Khan and Swara Bhasker in supporting roles. Each of the actors is an astounding job with their characters which play an important role in unfolding the story and everyone had their own appeal

