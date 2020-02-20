  1. Home
  2. entertainment

50 Cent sparks a major debate after he takes a dig at gender neutral bathrooms: S**t is changing

Rapper 50 Cent has spoken about the confusion that he experienced stemming from a gender-neutral bathroom.
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: February 20, 2020 06:39 pm
50 Cent sparks a major debate after he takes a dig at gender neutral bathrooms: S**t is changing50 Cent sparks a major debate after he takes a dig at gender neutral bathrooms: S**t is changing
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The rapper posted on his Instagram page a photograph of his head peeking out from a door with a sign of "gender-neutral" on it, reports aceshowbiz.com. He captioned it: "what! i almost couldn't find a rest room s**t is changing. LOL." Many of his followers though the joke was a joke, while others got serious and expressed concern about problems that may arise owing to the gender-neutral bathrooms.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

what! i almost couldn’t find a rest room shit is changing. LOL #abcforlife #starzgettheapp

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

"It's crazy out here wth is going on the world is ending This s**t crazy lol," one user in support of the rapper wrote. Another said: "This whole movement is just crazy." A third follower quipped, "It's a jungle out here lions identifying as bears, tigers identifying as panthers, elephants they wanna be camels and I identify as a 23 year old wealthy heiress." A third user said: "They might as well remove the signs an allow men in the bathroom with little girls! Who fukkn weirds a**."

A few others, however, think that those who complained about the gender-neutral bathroom are homophobic. 50 Cent's jibe at gender-neutral bathroom came in light of basketball player Dwyane Wade's confirmation that his 12-year-old child is transgender.

Credits :IANSGetty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement