50 Days For SRK: Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter as fans begin the countdown to his birthday on 2 November

has been one of the top stars in the Hindi film industry for the last three decades. SRK is reportedly currently filming for his next film, which is being directed by Atlee. The film stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in leading parts. Atlee has previously directed several blockbuster Tamil films with Thalapathy Vijay including ‘Bigil’, ‘Mersal’, ‘Theri’. SRK was previously shooting for his much-awaited yet unannounced mega venture ‘Pathan’. The film also stars in the leading part. John Abraham is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist.

To mark 50 days to SRK’s birthday, fans initiated a trend on Twitter, ‘50 Days For SRK Day’. Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on 2 November. Countless fans of the superstar gather around his house in Mumbai to wish their favorite star and get a glimpse of him. SRK stands on a platform at the edge of his house and spreads his arms as he transports love and well wishes to his fans. Several fans on Twitter mentioned that they will be standing outside SRK’s house on his birthday.

Take a look at the tweets:

Hopefully all this love reaches our beloved..@iamsrk

So he can feel happy the same way we are happy counting the days till his birthday. ♡ 50 DAYS FOR SRK DAY — Shirin (@iam4sunrise) September 12, 2021

Share a Memory. with my friends...

We are celebrating #SRK Birthday at 2019.

50 DAYS FOR SRK DAY pic.twitter.com/Ux6PBmuFhT — Sandip Srkian Banerjee/PATHAAN UNIVERSE (@SandipB28369874) September 12, 2021

Matlab participation kum SRKIANS ki thi to jazbaa nahin tha. Atleast anniversary trends mein bhi jazba tha although us mein bhi kafi kum log the. 50 DAYS FOR SRK DAY — Main Hoon Don (@SRKIANS4EVER) September 12, 2021

Thank you @SunnyLeone for your gesture in Raees 50 DAYS FOR SRK DAY pic.twitter.com/RKawfFKXvy — Missing Abhijeet (@missingabhijeet) September 12, 2021

Aaj na ruko.

Aaj na thako.

Aaj ki shaam, #ShahRukhKhan ke naam Let nothing stop you from trending for @iamsrk sir today. 50 DAYS FOR SRK DAYpic.twitter.com/ZXXfvG6qs1 — Muhas | Pathan Universe (@MuhaSRK) September 12, 2021

Andaaz mera, sabse juda.

Main baadshaho ka baadshah @iamsrk Little did #ShahRukhKhan know that this song and it's words would become a reality. 50 DAYS FOR SRK DAYpic.twitter.com/3X823vWwbr — Muhas | Pathan Universe (@MuhaSRK) September 12, 2021

Cinematic Parallels.#ShahRukhKhan (@iamsrk) and Kajol 50 DAYS FOR SRK DAYpic.twitter.com/AKRDJyaqfk — Muhas | Pathan Universe (@MuhaSRK) September 12, 2021

Rukhna nehi...

Dheere dheere aage baarte hain..

Srkians

Jai #ShahRukhKhan

50 DAYS FOR SRK DAY — Sandip Srkian Banerjee/PATHAAN UNIVERSE (@SandipB28369874) September 12, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 release ‘Zero’, where he played the role of a vertically challenged man, who falls in love with a scientist and movie star. The film also starred and in the leading roles. The film marked SRK’s first collaboration with director Aanand L. Rai. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly shooting for Atlee’s film in Pune for a 10-day schedule.

Also Read| Atlee's film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is inspired from Money Heist?