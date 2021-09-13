50 Days For SRK: Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter as fans begin the countdown to his birthday on 2 November

Published on Sep 13, 2021
   
50 Days For SRK: Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter as fans begin the countdown to his birthday on 2 November
Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the top stars in the Hindi film industry for the last three decades. SRK is reportedly currently filming for his next film, which is being directed by Atlee. The film stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in leading parts. Atlee has previously directed several blockbuster Tamil films with Thalapathy Vijay including ‘Bigil’, ‘Mersal’, ‘Theri’. SRK was previously shooting for his much-awaited yet unannounced mega venture ‘Pathan’. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the leading part. John Abraham is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist. 

To mark 50 days to SRK’s birthday, fans initiated a trend on Twitter, ‘50 Days For SRK Day’. Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on 2 November. Countless fans of the superstar gather around his house in Mumbai to wish their favorite star and get a glimpse of him. SRK stands on a platform at the edge of his house and spreads his arms as he transports love and well wishes to his fans. Several fans on Twitter mentioned that they will be standing outside SRK’s house on his birthday. 

Take a look at the tweets:

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 release ‘Zero’, where he played the role of a vertically challenged man, who falls in love with a scientist and movie star. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles. The film marked SRK’s first collaboration with director Aanand L. Rai. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly shooting for Atlee’s film in Pune for a 10-day schedule. 

