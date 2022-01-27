5G Lawsuit: Delhi High Court reduces penalty from Rs 20 lakh to 2 lakh for Juhi Chawla

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expunged remarks against Juhi Chawla that she filed a case challenging the setting up of 5G wireless network in India on account of health hazard for gaining publicity. A bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vipin Sanghi reduced the penalty on Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to 2 lakh, stating that the actress did not take up the issue in a ‘frivolous or casual’ state.

The High Court stated, “Ms Chawla, who has appeared before us, has stated that she raised the issue in all seriousness and she has also said that she did not expect the proceedings to go on in the manner they did. We are of the view that the order of the single judge needs to be modified in the interest of justice. We, therefore, expunge the observations made by the judge against Juhi Chawla, especially those made in paras 41 and 43.”

The order further added, “We reduce the costs from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. We are inclined to retain part of the costs since we do find that the applications made along with the plaint were indeed completely meritless. Ms. Chawla has volunteered that she will work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority in whose favour the costs of Rs 20 lakh were originally awarded. She will work to advance the cause of women in need for legal aid. She says she will be honoured to render social service by featuring in their programmes.”

It was last year when Juhi Chawla raised concerns surrounding the harmful impact of 5G technology. After filing the lawsuit, Juhi Chawla clarified that her agenda was not to ban 5G technology in India. However, she sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals, flora, fauna and every living being. In June 2021, a single judge dismissed the lawsuit by Juhi Chawla and two others against 5G rollout with costs Rs 20 lakh.

