5G Network Case: Juhi Chawla moves division bench of Delhi High Court challenging single bench order

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla has filed a petition before the division bench of Delhi High Court, thus challenging the small bench’s order in the 5G network case. For the unversed, in June this year, a single-judge bench had dismissed Juhi Chawla’s plea against the ‘untested’ implementation of 5G telecom technology.

A few hours back, the news agency ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared the development in the 5G network case. The tweet read, “Actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla moves division bench of Delhi High Court challenging single bench order which had dismissed the lawsuit filed against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. Hearing to be held tomorrow, December 23”.

The single-judge bench had also imposed a fine of Rs. 20 lakh on all petitioners in the case on charges of ‘abusing the process of law’. Moreover, the court also stated that Juhi had circulated the link of the virtual hearing of the case on her social media space and that the petition was filed in an ‘attempt to gain publicity’.

Almost a month later in August this year, Juhi took to her Instagram account and broke her silence on the matter. The actress said that she isn't against technological advancement but would like the authorities to certify it safe, for one and all, and publish their studies in the public domain, so all could see and be assured.

Take a look at ANI’s tweet:

The division bench will have Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh, and the hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, December 23rd. The single-bench order was ruled by Justice JR Midha on June 4th, 2021.

ALSO READ: Juhi Chawla breaks silence in the 5G Case; Posts video & wants fans to decide if it was a publicity stunt