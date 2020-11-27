5YearsofTamasha trends on Twitter as netizens celebrate Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor starrer's milestone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Singh featured in the movie Tamasha that was released back in 2015. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

and have starred in a couple of movies together but the kind of performance that they gave in Tamasha is lauded even now. The movie is known for its complex yet beautiful storyline and what the makers show is much beyond romance between the lead pair. Ved and Tara’s story that was projected in a non-linear narrative was still loved by the audience. And now, as Tamasha completes 5 years of its release, everyone is celebrating!

That is because #5YearsOfTamasha is trending on Twitter as the netizens celebrate the movie’s milestone. To be precise, they began the celebrations a little earlier and we can understand the excitement level here! While some of them talked about how the romantic drama taught them the real meaning of life, a few others simply relived Ved (Ranbir) and Tara’s (Deepika) moments from the same. Apart from that, Twitterati is also praising the movie’s amazing music composed by AR Rahman and its deeply emotional dialogues.

Dil Mein Heer liye...

Aur Heer Khoje Veeraane Mein! 5 YEARS OF TAMASHA#Tamasha#ImtiazAli pic.twitter.com/kdLoQsNS1Q — Pushkal Kathpali (Amicus_KPushkal) November 26, 2020

#Tamasha is all of what I could've been and all of what I have been in one go... It still cuddles me and makes me think about the real meaning of life. Truly underrated. 5 YEARS OF TAMASHA — Ye Bhi Theek Hai...(PracticallyMee) November 26, 2020

Jisey dhoonda

Zamaane mein, mujh hi mein tha

O mere saare jawaabon ka safarnama

So beautiful#safarnama #DeepikaPadukone #tamasha #ranbirkapoor 5 YEARS OF TAMASHA — k (girmit__) November 26, 2020

There are some films where you'll be able to understand the dialogues. But, only some can understand it's deep emotion. #Tamasha is one of it. #RanbirKapoor and @deepikapadukone lived the character so well. Thank you Director #ImtiazAli for Tamasha

5 YEARS OF TAMASHA pic.twitter.com/VPoCsNfw20 — AYAN (RanbirFanboy) November 26, 2020

#Tamasha..One of the finest films of recent times..great aesthetics, superb performances, wonderful music & lyrics (the song..agar tum saath ho..is simply the best one), great direction, another classic #5YearsOfTamasha

5 YEARS OF TAMASHA — Priyanshu Shrivastava (priyanshu_s) November 26, 2020

5yrs ago we witnessed #Tamasha of our lives mirrored in d film tht almost mocks us by showcasing d monotonous life we've succumbed to. tamasha is a performance we're performers who're dancing to societys tune lika clown n dare we nt obey d rules set by society 5 YEARS OF TAMASHA pic.twitter.com/FbqnkgVSMu — Unscripted Exemption. (Yaaashu_) November 26, 2020

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It also featured Javed Sheikh, Piyush Mishra, Himanshu Sharma, Vivek Mushran, and others in pivotal roles. The shooting of the movie happened in multiple places including Corsica, Tokyo, and the Indian cities of Kolkata, Gurgaon, Delhi, and Shimla. Despite initially receiving a mixed response from the audience and the film critics, the romantic drama eventually built a cult following of its own with numerous viewers appreciating its screenplay, plot, message, and other related things.

