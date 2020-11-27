  1. Home
#5YearsofTamasha trends on Twitter as netizens celebrate Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor starrer's milestone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Singh featured in the movie Tamasha that was released back in 2015. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali.
Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have starred in a couple of movies together but the kind of performance that they gave in Tamasha is lauded even now. The movie is known for its complex yet beautiful storyline and what the makers show is much beyond romance between the lead pair. Ved and Tara’s story that was projected in a non-linear narrative was still loved by the audience. And now, as Tamasha completes 5 years of its release, everyone is celebrating!

That is because #5YearsOfTamasha is trending on Twitter as the netizens celebrate the movie’s milestone. To be precise, they began the celebrations a little earlier and we can understand the excitement level here! While some of them talked about how the romantic drama taught them the real meaning of life, a few others simply relived Ved (Ranbir) and Tara’s (Deepika) moments from the same. Apart from that, Twitterati is also praising the movie’s amazing music composed by AR Rahman and its deeply emotional dialogues.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It also featured Javed Sheikh, Piyush Mishra, Himanshu Sharma, Vivek Mushran, and others in pivotal roles. The shooting of the movie happened in multiple places including Corsica, Tokyo, and the Indian cities of Kolkata, Gurgaon, Delhi, and Shimla. Despite initially receiving a mixed response from the audience and the film critics, the romantic drama eventually built a cult following of its own with numerous viewers appreciating its screenplay, plot, message, and other related things. 

Also Read: WATCH: When Deepika Padukone made Ranbir Kapoor BLUSH during the promotions of Tamasha

Credits :Twitter

