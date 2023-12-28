6 Best Bollywood Celebrity Couple Moments 2023: Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

The year 2023 was interesting for Bollywood as it saw many celebrities getting married and having babies. Amid all of this, we also saw many couples sharing a cute moment with each other. As the year is about to wrap, let's take a look at some of the best celebrity couple moments. This list includes names like Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif among others.

Best celebrity couple moments from the year 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrating Christmas

On Christmas, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures from her family's Christmas celebration. The post consisted of her pictures with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Pooja Bhatt along with Brahmastra However, the highlight of her post was her love-filled picture with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor. In it, the Animal actor can be seen kissing his ladylove as she smiles.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's dreamy Wedding VIDEO

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018 and five years later they finally revealed their wedding video on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8. After watching the video, KJo got emotional, teared up and gave the couple a big hug. One of the major highlights of the video was Ranveer's speech in which he talked about marrying Deepika.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married

In February, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in one of the most beautiful ceremonies in recent memories. Both bride and groom looked lovely in their cream color wedding outfits. Sid took to his Instagram to share a cute moment of the two from their special day when they are doing namaste to each other. He captioned it, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead"

Vicky Kaushal's sweet birthday wish to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood and one of the most popular celeb couples. On 16 July, Katrina's birthday, the Sam Bahadur actor shared some lovely pictures of them together to wish her. He stated that he is in awe of her magic regularly. The caption read, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's 'not so traditional' pre-wedding rituals

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September this year after dating for a few months. Ahead of their big day, the couple opted for some offbeat rituals. She shared a video on her Instagram which featured them indulging in several sports activities. The caption read, "Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!" The couple and their relatives enjoyed cricket and musical chairs.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram marry in meitei wedding

Randeep Hooda and actress Lin Laishram have been dating for a long time. They finally got married on 29 November in Manipuri. The most beautiful thing was that the duo opted to get married in Lin's traditional meitei-style wedding ceremony that took place in Manipur, Imphal.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt holds Raha in her arms; spotted with Ranbir Kapoor as they head for New Year vacay-VIDEO