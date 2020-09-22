  1. Home
  2. entertainment

6 Bollywood actors seek legal advice amid NCB's crackdown of drug nexus in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

The NCB is continuously probing into the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In the midst of all this, a few Bollywood actors are in a state of panic.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 09:14 pm
Bollywood actors approach lawyers as NCB probes Sushant Singh Rajput's case6 Bollywood actors seek legal advice amid NCB's crackdown of drug nexus in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case witnessed a massive development after the revelation of a drug angle. That happened after ED handed over a few of Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats to NCB and CBI. Moreover, her arrest by the NCB has opened doors for further probe. The agency has rigorously investigated the entire matter in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, they summoned Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha recently post which the names of a few Bollywood celebs popped up that was quite shocking.

Yes, we are talking about Deepika Padukone and her manager here. Earlier, reports also suggested that Rhea Chakraborty has also named a few celebs during her interrogation. Among the names that have reportedly come up are Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta. Now, as per a report by Republic TV, six top actors from Bollywood have approached their respective lawyers while fearing the actions that may be taken against them.

The aforementioned actors are reportedly in a state of panic and have sought legal advice, in case they are summoned, or their names emerge during the probe. Meanwhile, Jaya Saha was seen arriving at the NCB office for the second consecutive day of the investigation. Apart from that, Dhruv Chitgopekar, director of KWAN (the talent agency where Saha works) was also spotted arriving at the place for interrogation. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has been reportedly summoned by the NCB. The agency is likely to call in Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta soon.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha likely to be arrested soon by NCB: Report

Credits :Republic

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Anonymous 33 minutes ago

NEVER FIGHT WITH A PIG, BOTH OF YOU WILL GET DIRTY BUT PIG WILL ENJOY IT.

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Credit : Repooplic. Don't trust it. #FakeNewsAlert

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement