6 Bollywood actors seek legal advice amid NCB's crackdown of drug nexus in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

The NCB is continuously probing into the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In the midst of all this, a few Bollywood actors are in a state of panic.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case witnessed a massive development after the revelation of a drug angle. That happened after ED handed over a few of Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats to NCB and CBI. Moreover, her arrest by the NCB has opened doors for further probe. The agency has rigorously investigated the entire matter in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, they summoned Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha recently post which the names of a few Bollywood celebs popped up that was quite shocking.

Yes, we are talking about and her manager here. Earlier, reports also suggested that Rhea Chakraborty has also named a few celebs during her interrogation. Among the names that have reportedly come up are Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta. Now, as per a report by Republic TV, six top actors from Bollywood have approached their respective lawyers while fearing the actions that may be taken against them.

The aforementioned actors are reportedly in a state of panic and have sought legal advice, in case they are summoned, or their names emerge during the probe. Meanwhile, Jaya Saha was seen arriving at the NCB office for the second consecutive day of the investigation. Apart from that, Dhruv Chitgopekar, director of KWAN (the talent agency where Saha works) was also spotted arriving at the place for interrogation. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has been reportedly summoned by the NCB. The agency is likely to call in Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta soon.

Credits :Republic

