6 Bollywood celebs who embraced the joy of parenthood in 2023: Ileana D'Cruz to Swara Bhasker

Experiencing the jubilation that parenthood brings along with it has to be one of the most divine gifts for any parent. Last year, several Bolllywood celebrities embraced parenthood with utmost delight. From Alia Bhatt to Bipasha Basu, fans observed some of their favorite celebrities becoming first time parents last year.

As 2024 has already begun knocking on the door, let’s get into a flashback and look at the actors and actresses who embraced parenthood this year. Let’s delve right into it.

Glancing at Bollywood celebrities who became parents in 2023

1. Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker has become the latest B-town mum after welcoming a baby girl on September 23 this year. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the announcement with her fans and revealed her name, Raabiyaa. In a post, she had also thanked her fans for showering her with copious amounts of warmth and tenderness.

Sharing some adorable pictures with her daughter, Bhasker had wrote, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023, With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

Advertisement

2. Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz tied the nuptial knot with Michael Dolan in May 2023. Months later, the couple was blessed with their bundle of joy, Koa Phoenix Dolan. The overjoyed mum took to her Instagram account to share the big news with her fans as she welcomed her ‘darling boy’ to the world back in August this year.

3. Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades had been stealing the headlines for their blossoming romance after making their relationship public in 2018. After welcoming their first child, Arik Rampal, the Om Shanti Om star embraced parenthood once again this year after he welcomed a baby boy on July 20.

Dropping the big news, Rampal had wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.”

4. Ishita Dutta

Dutta seems to be over the moon after she welcomed a baby boy in July, this year. Her partner Vatsal Sheth had shared a heartwarming family picture of the trio and it oozes nothing but sheer warmth and affection. In a post, Sheth also thanked his fans for the ceaseless love pouring in for the couple.

5. Sana Khan

Sana Khan parted ways with the world of acting and enveloped herself in her family life. Khan tied the knot with Mufti Anas and it was on July 5 this year, that the duo was blessed with their first child.

The elated mother dropped a post popping the big news and it seems quite evident that 2023 marked a lucky year in the life of the duo.

6. Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina also found himself a place in the list after he welcomed her little ‘baby girl’ earlier this year. “And then just like that we became 3, Welcome to the world baby girl,” he wrote for his daughter.

Advertisement

The actor had left the hearts of his fans melting after he shared a picture of his daughter, wherein her tiny hands can be seen enveloping her father’s finger. The image radiates love and warmth.

ALSO READ: Best OTT Movie 2023 POLL: Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan to Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai; pick your favourite