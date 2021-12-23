6 Bollywood films that ruled OTT in 2021: Sherni to Sardar Udham & Mimi, check out these must watch movies.

It was yet another year of the small screen as India grappled with its deadly second wave and cinema halls took forever to reopen its doors. Thanks to the entertainment industry, the content kept flowing and there were several web series and films that made its way to streaming platforms. With every major film taking the OTT route, there was no dearth of content and several films made an impact this year.

So, as we move forward and start visiting cinema halls to watch films on the big screen, let's take a look at all the Bollywood films that created ample noise and stood out in 2021 on OTT.

1. Sherni

Vidya Balan returned to the small screen after 2020's Shakuntala Devi with Sherni. Playing Vidya Vincent, a forest officer, treading the dodgy lines of man-animal conflict, Vidya reeled us into an authentically-created world by director Amit Masurkar. Sherni is not just a film about the man-eating tigress; but also stood as a metaphor for Vidya, who as a female officer fought pre-concieved notions, patriarchy, politics and the obsequious attitude of her seniors in the forest department towards their political masters. Sherni was probably one of the best films of 2021 making it to India's official Oscars entry shortlist. You can watch Sherni on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Sardar Udham

Another masterpiece this year came from director Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal who brought to life the historic story of Sardar Udham Singh. Vicky as Sardar Udham was raw, real and broken while the film flipped through different timelines and phases of Udham's life. The film's shining glory is the masterfully and skillfully shot Jallianwala Bagh massacre that will leave you with a lump in your throat and a hollow feeling. This too made it to India's official Oscars entry shortlist but lost out to Koozhangal. You can watch Sardar Udham on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Shershaah

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, this war film was a biopic based on the late Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life fighting for the nation. While Sidharth's earnest work came across, his chemistry with Kiara Advani was also palpable. Amid the limited big ticket entertainers that released on OTT this year, Shershaah was a fan favourite and won millions of hearts with its gripping storyline and resonated with Batra's undying wish to serve the army. You can watch Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Pagglait

Starring Sanya Malhotra, this not-so-publicised film may have slipped under the radar, but was a solid watch. Backed by producers like Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga, Pagglait revolved around a young woman who becomes widowed soon after her marriage. Her journey of self discovery in this new phase of life coupled with quirky relatives in a typical Indian household, not only made this drama a great watch but also entertaining. Sanya Malhotra was sincere as she brought to life Sandhya and made her believable. The film's excellent supporting cast made it a wholesome watch. You can watch Pagglait on Netflix.

5. The White Tiger

One film that made the most noise this year was Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, the film released globally and was lauded for its outstanding performance by Adarsh Gourav who played Balram. Based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name, Bahrani brought to screen a gripping film that travelled lavish homes and congested bylanes of Delhi's Chandni Chowk. Well thought out frames, stellar actor line up and a visually compelling drama, The White Tiger deservedly so secured an Oscar and Bafta nomination. You can watch The White Tiger on Netflix.

6. Mimi

Another crowd favourite this year was Kriti Sanon's Mimi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film was the textbook example of a Bollywood masala film. Drama, dance, music and high on emotions, Mimi had it all. The film also starred a solid supporting cast of actors Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi. Mimi may have not impressed the critics largely, but its wholesome entertainment package definitely won over the audience.

Which was your favourite Bollywood film on the streaming space this year? Let us know in the comments below.

