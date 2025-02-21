6 Bollywood movies on JioHotstar to calm an anxious mind; Munjya to Babli Bouncer

In today’s world, with so much going on around us, it’s easy to feel stressed or anxious. One way to relax and unwind is by watching movies that help soothe the mind. With the launch of JioHotstar, a joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India, there are plenty of movies to choose from. If you're looking for something calming, here are six Hindi films on JioHotstar that can help ease your anxious mind:

1. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story (2025)

For those who love romantic comedies, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story offers a sweet and gentle storyline. This movie features late legendary actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri in the lead role. With young love at its core, this film provides a relaxing and heartwarming experience that will help you forget your worries.

2. Babli Bouncer (2022)

If you're in the mood for something fun and inspiring, then Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Babli Bouncer is a perfect pick. This movie tells the story of Babli Tanwar, a street-smart woman who works as a bouncer at a nightclub. It’s light, empowering, and filled with humor, which can bring a smile to your face and ease your stress.

3. Haraamkhor (2015)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi starrer film Haraamkhor is a light-hearted romantic black comedy that focuses on the complex relationship between a teacher and a young girl. This film is both entertaining and thought-provoking. It is perfect for those who enjoy a mix of humor and emotional depth.

4. The Storyteller (2022)

This movie starring Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on a short story by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and tells the tale of an older man and a troubled businessman. The Storyteller is calm and reflective, making it a great choice for anyone looking to slow down and enjoy a thoughtful storyline.

5. Munjya (2024)

Abhay Verma’s debut movie also co-starring Sharvari, Munjya is a horror-comedy that will not only make you laugh but also keep you on the edge of your seat. Despite its spooky theme, the film’s humor and quirky characters help to lighten the mood, making it a great watch if you want something that’s a little different but not too heavy. This movie features Sharvari Wagh opposite Abhay Verma.

6. Super 30 (2019)

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is an inspiring drama based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. The story of his struggle to teach underprivileged students to crack tough exams is both motivating and uplifting. Watching this film can inspire hope and positivity, making it a great option for when you need a confidence boost.

With so many streaming platforms today, JioHotstar offers a wide range of films that cater to all moods. These six Hindi movies are perfect if you need a break and want to calm your anxious mind with some engaging and comforting stories.