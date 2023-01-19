6 Fun facts John Abraham reveals about Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan and their action sequence in the film

We are just a couple of days away from the release of Pathaan . We have always said that Pathaan is not just a film but a celebration, as Shah Rukh Khan returns to the cinemas after four long years. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans are loving every bit of it. From SRK’s chiseled body to Deepika’s sexy avatar to John Abraham ’s stunts, fans are going gaga over everything. Today, YRF released a special video featuring John where he has been talking about a lot of things related to the film and his co-stars.

What do you love about your character Jim in Pathaan?

I think Jim is cool, Jim is dangerous and I think Jim brings back the old John Abraham from Dhoom.

What can we expect when Jim clashes with Pathaan on-screen?

Fireworks! When Pathaan clashes with Jim, expect fireworks. Expect something out of the ordinary. Expect larger-than-life action and expect edge of seat kind of thriller. Especially on the big screens, where you see two guys crashing each other.

You have always been a biker boy so you must have loved the action sequences of Pathaan?

Oh ya! I totally loved the action sequences of Pathaan because most of them were mobile, one was of course on a motorcycle in the snow, one was on a truck so again we were moving. The third is in the air. So each one was in movement and they were fantastic.

Any special training that you went through to prepare your body for Pathaan?

No! I didn’t even know that I had a bare-body shot in Pathaan. Sid surprised me.

Tell us about your diet and training regime for the film?

I think it’s a lifestyle regime that I have, so I don’t transform for a film. I want to believe that I am always in a transformed state all my life and that’s the way I want to be.

SRK is back on screen after 4 years. Your thoughts on this because the entire nation has missed seeing him on screen?

I don’t think just the entire nation, I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on the screen including myself.