6 qualities of Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit from Kal Ho Naa Ho that make you as loveable as him

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho is rightly everyone’s favorite. The characters Aman, Naina and Rohit (respectively) from Nikkhil Advani’s directorial continue to live in our hearts rent-free. While each character from the film has its own reasons to be loved, today we’re talking about Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit who according to Gen Z slang was a pure green flag.

Thus, mentioned below are some of the characters that Rohit embodied. Find out if you can relate.

6 signs that make us fall for Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit from Kal Ho Naa Ho fall for him

1. You’ve been in an unrequited love

As much as they say, “Ek tarfa pyaar ki taakat hi kuch aur hoti hai,” let’s accept in real life it can be the worst feeling ever. In the film, Rohit loved his BFF Naina (Preity Zinta) yet he needed Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) to play cupid for him.

2. You’re the true BFF one can ever ask for

There is no lying that Rohit was a selfless and true best-friend Naina could ever ask for. Even when she tells her BFF that she loves Aman (when he was about to propose to her), being a true friend he supports her with utmost happiness rather than feeling bad about it.

3. An ideal partner one would ever want

That truly was an era when Saif Ali Khan played an ideal boy next door, leaving every girl crushing on him. In Kal Ho Naa Ho, his character truly emerges an ideal partner. And why not? It was really great of him to be friends with Aman, despite knowing he loved Naina.

He sweetly obliges Aman’s request rather than going gango about it when he asks Rohit to leave Naina for her in their next lives on his deathbed.

4. Maturely handles heart-break

The best part about Rohit was his sensibility in handling heartbreak maturely. It was such a sweet gesture to recall when he stepped back and gave the bouquet of red roses he got for Naina to her only so she could pass it on to Aman.

Another heart-winning point is when he consoles vulnerable Naina and politely asks, “Kya tum fir kisi se pyaar kar paogi?”

5. Too innocent

How can one really fall for “6 din ladki in” but Rohit surely did. Guess it was just his love that he somehow wanted Naina to love him. He innocently followed what Aman instructed him to do, and that was kinda cute!

6. You’ve parents who are over-enthusiastic about your marriage

Now this is something that most of the Indian kids can relate to. Gujarati or non-Gujarati, we do all have parents like Rohit’s who aspire to get their kids ASAP.

Do you possess any of these qualities; feel free to share them with us in the comments section.

